Nine doctors die from coronavirus in Philippines
Nine doctors have died in the Philippines from the coronavirus, the country’s top medical association said Thursday, as hospitals were overwhelmed and medics complained about a lack of protection on the front lines.
The announcement of the doctors’ deaths heightened fears that the scale of the health crisis in the Philippines is much worse than is being officially reported, with the confirmed virus death toll at just 38.
The main island of Luzon, home to 55 million people, is in the second week of a lockdown to contain the spread of the disease, however medics are warning there is a surge in cases.
The Philippine Medical Association said Thursday a ninth doctor had died of the virus, and that health workers were not getting enough protection.
“If it were up to me, test the frontliners first and test them again after seven days. Doctors could be carriers themselves,” Benito Atienza, vice president of the Philippine Medical Association told AFP.
Three large Manila hospitals announced Wednesday they had reached full capacity and would no longer accept new coronavirus cases.
Hundreds of medical staff are no longer accepting patients because they are undergoing 14-day self-quarantines after suspected exposure, the hospitals said.
Just under 2,000 people had been tested in the Philippines as of Tuesday from those with severe symptoms and those considered most vulnerable to COVID-19, such as the elderly, those with life-threatening ailments, and pregnant women.
Leaked memo: NRA tells employees to seek government aid as coronavirus forces cuts and layoffs
The National Rifle Association is planning to cut salaries by 20% across the board and lay off employees after the new coronavirus forced the gun rights group to scrap its planned events.
NRA chief Wayne LaPierre warned his board of directors on Monday that the organization "faces extraordinary challenges resulting from COVID-19" that will result in "the elimination of certain positions," according to an internal memo obtained by Newsweek. LaPierre said the group would also move to a four-day work schedule and cut salaries by 20% across the board "while maintaining current workloads."
Desperate US hospitals consider risky plan to deal with ventilator shortage
Gunshot victims with massive blood loss and failing lungs packed the emergency room of Sunrise Hospital in Las Vegas late on the night of Oct. 1, 2017. A man had opened fire on a music festival from the 32nd floor of the Mandalay Bay Hotel, spraying more than a thousand rounds of ammunition into the crowd, wounding hundreds.
The hospital soon ran out of ventilators, machines that breathe for patients who can’t. Dr. Kevin Menes, a critical care physician, had several patients in respiratory failure. Menes remembered that a colleague from his medical residency had studied how to connect multiple people to a single ventilator. When a respiratory therapist said to Menes, “‘We don’t have any more ventilators,’ I said, ‘It’s fine,’” he later recalled. He asked for tubing and began splitting one machine’s oxygen flow into two patients, saving their lives.