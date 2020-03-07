Nine killed in Mexico shootout with police
Nine people were killed in a bloody confrontation Friday in western Mexico between a criminal gang and agents investigating a suspected kidnapping, officials said.
The dead included two officers and six people believed to have been held captive in a house in Tlaquepaque, Jalisco state, the state prosecutor’s office said.
Another man died on the street.
Jalisco has been hard-hit by violence linked to organized crime, particularly the powerful Jalisco New Generation drug cartel.
In the latest incident, the kidnappers opened fire on the officers and shot their captives when they were cornered, state prosecutor Gerardo Octavio Solis Gomez said.
After the gang shot at them, the agents returned fire and requested backup.
Dozens of police and elements of the army supported by two helicopters were deployed to begin a house to house search for the attackers.
A woman who asked to remain anonymous said the man who was killed in the street was her 43-year-old brother who had gone to visit his daughter.
“They shot him in the heart, but he had nothing to do with it. He was already dead when I arrived,” she said.
Around 300 assault rifle shells were scattered at the scene.
Neighbors described moments of panic during the shooting and the search operation.
“They banged on the door, the windows were broken. We weren’t given a chance to go and open the door,” a neighbor who identified herself as Gabriela told AFP, adding that officers went up on the rooftops.
In a nearby kindergarten, teachers followed safety protocols to protect the children.
“They grabbed the children and then laid them down on the ground, they had them all protected,” Josefina, 40, told AFP.
Ex-Trump official warns public to ignore ‘politicians’ on the coronavirus and only listen to scientists
On MSNBC Saturday, former Trump Veterans Affairs Secretary David Shulkin offered some simple advice to viewers about coronavirus.
"We're stuck in a world where we're googling about coronavirus and the good information is not nearly as salacious as the bad information and panic sets in," said anchor Ali Velshi.
"I try to take my advice from health care professionals, not politicians," said Shulkin. "So going to credible sources is a good place to start. And you know, my primary concern is for the safety of the public. I don't think now is the time to do finger-pointing. But I think that we do have to stick to the facts, get the right information, and make sure that people are making good decisions based on facts and not fear."
MSNBC’S Stephanie Ruhle rains hell on Trump for caring more about the Dow than coronavirus victims
Appearing with her former co-host Ali Velshi on MSNBC on Saturday morning, Stephanie Ruhle passionately criticized Donald Trump for being more concerned with how the stock market is doing in relationship to the growing coronavirus epidemic than he is with Americans growing sick from it.
"We've talked for the last three years about how many millions of Americans don't have $400 in case of an emergency and this is that emergency," Ruhle began. "The president has been talking about the Dow more than the Dow 30 CEO's have. Just yesterday, Elon Musk was tweeting panic is dumb. I don't disagree but where you stave that off is at the top."
Senate Democrats believe their path to dethroning Mitch McConnell is better than ever: report
Democrats entered this cycle with low hopes for retaking the Senate. While on paper they should have the upper hand — the vast majority of seats up for re-election this year — the majority of seats in play are in safely red seats, with only a few seats plausible as pickups.
But according to Politico, recent events have emboldened Senate Democrats into believing they can flip the chamber, and dethrone Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY).
The first development is the surge of former Vice President Joe Biden. Senate Democrats were concerned that Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT) could undermine key races in states like Arizona and North Carolina. But the prospect of a Sanders nomination appears to be fading somewhat.