‘No more spending’: Trump and GOP cast doubt on new stimulus after securing $4.5 trillion corporate bailout

Having secured a multi-trillion-dollar bailout fund for large corporations and minimal relief for the public as the U.S. economy reels from the coronavirus crisis, the White House and Republican leaders in Congress are already throwing cold water on the prospect of a fourth stimulus bill that progressives say is necessary to address the deep flaws and gaping holes in the measure President Donald Trump signed into law last week.

One anonymous White House economic adviser told the Washington Post‘s Jeff Stein Monday that the chances of congressional Republicans supporting a stimulus bill that includes progressive priorities such as more money for food assistance, an increase in Medicaid funding, and recurring direct cash payments for U.S. households “are zero.”

“No more spending,” the adviser said. “We did all the spending.”

The previous stimulus measure significantly increases unemployment benefits—though only for a period of four months—and provides a one-time, means-tested cash payment of $1,200 to millions of people while also establishing a $4.5 trillion bailout fund for big corporations.

While applauding the unemployment provisions and other aid in the bill, progressives assailed the measure as obscenely business-friendly and insufficient to help the public cope with the worsening national economic fallout. Advocates also voiced alarm at many provisions tucked inside the mammoth legislation, including a sneak-attack on Social Security and toothless oversight of the corporate “slush fund,” which will largely be controlled by Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin.

But Democratic leaders justified compromise with the GOP on the grounds that there would be an opportunity to provide more relief for the vulnerable in a fourth stimulus package.

“We must make sure that the checks from the first stimulus package get to people as quickly as possible. Next, we must build a new stimulus package to go even further.”

—Sen. Bernie Sanders

“This is not going to be the last bill,” House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) said on PBS last week as progressives warned she was giving up crucial leverage by letting a largely Republican-crafted measure slide. “This bill is about mitigation for the [economic] damage that is being done… The next phase will be recovery.”

Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.), who led the Democratic side of negotiations on the previous stimulus measure, echoed Pelosi in a speech on the Senate floor: “This is certainly not the end of our work here in Congress—rather the end of the beginning.”

However, top Republicans are signaling that they may not be willing to accept another major spending measure, particularly one that ramps funding for safety net programs they have tirelessly worked to cut.

“I’m not sure we need a fourth package,” House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) said in an appearance on Fox News Sunday. “And before we go to start drafting a fourth package, I’d like these three packages we just put out… to take care and get this economy moving.”

Sen. Patrick Toomey (R-Penn.) told the New York Times Monday that “it’s far too soon to know whether and of what nature additional legislation is needed.”