Quantcast
Connect with us

Norwegian university tells students in US to return home due to ‘poorly developed health services’: report

Published

1 min ago

on

A Norwegian university has reportedly backtracked after calling health services in the United States poorly developed.

In a post on Facebook, the Norwegian University of Science and Technology advised some international students students to return home.

“This applies especially if you are staying in a country with poorly developed health services and infrastructure, for example the USA,” the post said, according to reports.

ADVERTISEMENT

By Sunday afternoon, the reference to the United States had been removed from the Facebook posting.

“This applies especially if you are staying in a country with poorly developed health services and infrastructure and/or collective infrastructure,” the updated post said.

But commenters had already responded to the initial post.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Can’t wait to when the Americans wake up,” one person wrote.

“As an American I can’t wait for Americans to wake up either,” another replied.

“I laughed so loud with ‘for example, USA’, that I think I woke my neighbours up 😂😂😂,” a commenter noted.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Oh my god this is great 😂😂😂,” another Facebook user laughed.

ADVERTISEMENT


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading
Did Trump's inaction make the coronavirus outbreak worse?
VOTE NOW

Breaking Banner

Internet trashes Trump for calling airport chaos an ‘interruption’ as travelers are crammed together due to his travel ban

Published

32 mins ago

on

March 15, 2020

By

A call from Donald Trump for travelers to be "patient" as they stuck in jam-packed airports due to a rush to catch flights before a travel ban goes into effect at midnight fell flat, with the president downplaying the chaos as an "interruption."

According to the president, "We are doing very precise Medical Screenings at our airports. Pardon the interruptions and delays, we are moving as quickly as possible, but it is very important that we be vigilant and careful. We must get it right. Safety first!"

Twitter commenters disagreed with his assessment as you can see below:

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Twitter beats down ‘raging moron’ Devin Nunes for advising public gatherings: ‘Is he really that dumb?’

Published

1 hour ago

on

March 15, 2020

By

The Internet lashed out at Rep. Devin Nunes (R-CA) on Sunday after he told Americans to go to restaurants during the novel coronavirus pandemic.

"There's a lot of concerns with the economy here because people are scared to go out," Nunes told Fox News host Maria Bartiromo. "But I will just say, one of the things you can do if you're healthy, you and your family, it's a great time to just go out, go to a local restaurant."

"Just don't run to the grocery store and buy $4,000 of food!" he added. "Go to your local pub."

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

Ex-RNC head reveals why Fox News is suddenly taking the coronavirus pandemic seriously

Published

2 hours ago

on

March 15, 2020

By

During an MSNBC panel discussion on the changing tone at Fox News now that coronavirus health crisis has been declared a pandemic, the former chairman of the Republican National Committee suggested that executives at the conservative network may have come to a hard realization.

After "AM Joy" host Joy Reid shared multiple clips of Fox News personalities once mocking the panic the health crisis was creating, only to change their tune as more reports of those infected started breaking, MSNBC contributor Michael Steele said there was a solid reason.

"Based on your experience with dealing with Fox News and what it can bring about, is it possible for Fox News to now turn this ship around and convince these same viewers, many of whom are older people, vulnerable people, that they need to be careful and take precautions?" host Reid asked.

Continue Reading
 
 
You need honest news coverage. Help us deliver it. Join Raw Story Investigates for $1. Go ad-free.
LEARN MORE
close-image