‘Not how medicine should work’: CNN expert outraged that the rich get better coronavirus treatment
On CNN Monday, Dr. Seema Yasmin said that if President Donald Trump’s administration is knowingly favoring Florida for shipments of the drug hydroxychloroquine due to his relationship with the governor, it sets a terrible standard for government action on public health.
“Florida Governor Ron Desantis says shipments of the drug will be sent to some Florida hospitals, and he was able to get access to it because he’s friends with the U.S. Ambassador to Israel, who put him in contact with a pharmaceutical company that makes it,” said anchor Jake Tapper. “So, look, I’m sure Floridians are overjoyed that Governor DeSantis did this, and he’s looking out for the people in his state. People in other states might wonder if it’s fair — and who knows if hydroxychloroquine will even work, but whether or not it’s fair — that his connection, his personal relationship with a member of the Trump administration, allows him to get this. What are your thoughts on that?”
“Jake, that’s not how medicine and science are supposed to work,” said Yasmin. “I feel like the whole story of this pandemic in the United States is a story of a system that’s broken. And it’s a story of unequal access to health care.”
“We’re still looking nationally at 27 million Americans who are uninsured, 44 million who are underinsured,” she added. “It shouldn’t be how well networked you are or having friends in powerful places. That’s not how medicine should work. Those kind of things are bad for public health.”
CNN’s Sanjay Gupta thrashes Trump for ‘insulting’ conspiracy theory about doctors hoarding masks
Two medical experts on Monday called President Donald Trump's insinuation that doctors are intentionally hoarding masks to be an "insulting" conspiracy theory.
Appearing on CNN, emergency room physician Dr. Leana Wen was asked by host Alisyn Camerota about the president's statements about hospitals lying about the amount of equipment they need -- and she replied that it bore no relationship to reality.
"We need to be preparing for months or years, and frankly, it's insulting to suggest that hospitals are somehow keeping equipment away from health care workers, and jeopardizing their lives," Wen said. "Actually, all of us should be doing everything we can to supply the basic equipment that front line health care workers need to protect themselves and protect all of us."
Veteran newsman Dan Rather tears up trying to motivate Americans during coronavirus crisis
Veteran newsman Dan Rather teared up talking about American exceptionalism during times of crisis.
Speaking to CNN's Don Lemon, who had a special show late Sunday evening, Rather learned over the weekend that friend and former CBS colleague Maria Mercader had lost her life to the coronavirus.
Lemon asked if Rather had ever experienced anything like this in his life, and he said the closest thing would be the 1918 flu epidemic that killed millions, but it was before Rather was born.
"Your question, how do we get through it? I fully understand people are anxious, worried. They're fearful. The way we get through it is to remember in this 'land of the Pilgrims' Pride, land where our father's died,' we are not descended from people with any crowdedness whatsoever," he cited lyrics from "My Country 'Tis of Thee," his voice cracking with emotion. "What is needed is a little resolve and a little courage keeping in mind that courage is being afraid but going ahead and doing what you do anyway. We're at the decisive moment, what we need is each and every one of us to must aero little bit of courage, and we'll get through it."