‘Now make it national’: Vermont and Minnesota classify grocery store staff as emergency personnel
“If your job is so ‘essential’ that you can’t get off for a killer global pandemic, you deserve $15 an hour and a union.”
Demands for nationwide protections for grocery store workers grew Thursday after officials in Minnesota and Vermont officially designated such employees as emergency workers who are essential to the U.S. population’s wellbeing as the coronavirus pandemic spreads across the country.
Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz, a Democrat, added grocery store workers to those protected under the state’s “Care for Children of Families of Emergency Workers” order, requiring schools in the state to provide childcare for the employees. Previously, only hospital staff, nurses, and other public health and disaster workers qualified as emergency personnel under the directive.
In Vermont, children of grocery store workers will now be able to attend child care at private centers which will be reimbursed by the state, under an order by public safety commissioner Michael Schirling.
“Hell yeah, now make it national,” tweeted Clara Jeffery, editor-in-chief of Mother Jones.
Hell yeah, now make it national https://t.co/XEad0wx53j
— Clara Jeffery (@ClaraJeffery) March 19, 2020
“Grocery clerks are often underpaid and underappreciated,” noted Becky Dernbach, a writing fellow at the magazine. “As they brave the daily crowds of people rushing to stock up their pantries, and risk infecting themselves through contact with so many customers, their essential role in a functioning society has become clearer than ever. Designating them emergency workers and providing them childcare is the least we can do.”
With the coronavirus, officially known as COVID-19, infecting more than 8,000 people in the U.S. as of Thursday, shelter-in-place orders have been issued in nine counties in the San Francisco Bay area, requiring more than nine million people to remain at home except to procure necessities including food and other groceries. At least one county in Colorado and a number of cities and towns in the U.S. have also issued shelter-in-place orders to help stop the spread of the coronavirus, while Portland, Oregon officials were considering one Thursday.
With grocery store employees among those most essential to their communities during the ongoing pandemic, workers’ rights advocates have called for them to receive hazard pay and other benefits. The public health crisis is also illustratung that all retain and food service workers must be paid a living wage and have the right to unionize.
If your job is so “essential” that you can’t get off for a killer global pandemic, you deserve $15 an hour and a union.
— love one another (@girlziplocked) March 18, 2020
“The class inequality of quarantine is that the poor are, ironically, the most likely to be employed in the industries deemed ‘essential,'” tweeted one critic, “while their upper-class peers are freed to bunker down for weeks until the first death wave passes.”
Breaking Banner
‘He needs to resign’: Ocasio-Cortez declares the GOP Senate Intel chairman unfit to hold public office
Rep. Alexandra Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) said the Republican chairman of the Senate Intelligence Committee should resign from office.
Sen. Richard Burr (R-NC) reportedly dumped $1.6 million in stock after receiving private briefings on the COVID-19 coronavirus crisis.
Ocasio-Cortez, the youngest woman ever elected to Congress, blasted Republican, who has been serving in Washington, DC since she was five-years-old.
Breaking Banner
Obama’s Ebola czar says coronavirus cases — and deaths — will explode in the next few weeks
In an interview with Yahoo News' "Skullduggery" podcast, President Barack Obama's former Ebola czar Ronald Klain painted a dire picture of the next few weeks — and warned that both the number of confirmed cases and the number of deaths will blow up soon, with no decline in cases until May.
“We’re really at the inflection point here, where this disease is really going to explode in the U.S.,” said Klain, adding that he believes new cases will “accelerate further as we finally start to put some testing on the line and we start to really understand how big a problem we have — and I think it’s a very big problem.”
Breaking Banner
California Gov forecasts 25 million people in his state will be infected over eight weeks
On Thursday, Gov. Gavin Newsom (D-CA) announced that his state government projects that over 25 million people in California will be infected with COVID-19 during an eight-week time frame.
The forecast was part of a letter to President Donald Trump requesting the Naval hospital ship USNS Mercy come to their assistance:
California Gov Newsom letter to Trump requesting hospital ship: “We project that roughly 56% of our population — 25.5 million people — will be infected with the virus over an eight week period.” (!!) pic.twitter.com/OKDUKZzUVK