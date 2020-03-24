NYU doctor to Trump: ‘If you put the economy ahead of public health… you’re going to ruin the economy anyway’

Dr. Arthur Caplan of New York University Langone Medical Center warned on Tuesday that President Donald Trump could destroy the economy while trying to save it.

In an interview on CNN, Caplan said that Trump’s plan to loosen the restrictions on public gatherings could actually hurt an economic recovery.

“If you put the economy ahead of public health, and then you have people dropping like flies from the pandemic, you’re going to ruin the economy anyway,” Caplan explained. “There’s no choice about this. It’s got to lean toward public health.”

“We’re two weeks behind where the virus is,” he said. “So, when the president starts talking about [how] we’re going to open up for business… he’s undermining the efforts to keep people socially distant now.”

Watch the video below from CNN.