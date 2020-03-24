NYU doctor to Trump: ‘If you put the economy ahead of public health… you’re going to ruin the economy anyway’
Dr. Arthur Caplan of New York University Langone Medical Center warned on Tuesday that President Donald Trump could destroy the economy while trying to save it.
In an interview on CNN, Caplan said that Trump’s plan to loosen the restrictions on public gatherings could actually hurt an economic recovery.
“If you put the economy ahead of public health, and then you have people dropping like flies from the pandemic, you’re going to ruin the economy anyway,” Caplan explained. “There’s no choice about this. It’s got to lean toward public health.”
“We’re two weeks behind where the virus is,” he said. “So, when the president starts talking about [how] we’re going to open up for business… he’s undermining the efforts to keep people socially distant now.”
Watch the video below from CNN.
JUST NOW: ""If you put the economy ahead of public health, and then you have people dropping like flies from the pandemic, you're going to ruin the economy anyway." @ArthurCaplan of NYU Langone Medical Center to @NewDay pic.twitter.com/DZ3iCYQAnL
— John Berman (@JohnBerman) March 24, 2020
CNN
GOP governor: Trump’s coronavirus message is ‘almost completely opposite’ of his own medical experts
Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan told CNN's John Berman on Tuesday that he has been getting mixed signals from President Donald Trump's White House about the severity of the coronavirus outbreak.
During a CNN interview, Berman asked the Maryland Republican what he made of President Donald Trump talking about ending social distancing restrictions at a time when Hogan had just ordered nonessential businesses to close down due to the crisis.
"Some of the messaging is pretty confusing," Hogan said. "I think it is not just that it doesn't match with what we're doing here in Maryland, some of the messaging out of the administration doesn't match, where you have the surgeon general and Anthony Fauci saying things almost completely opposite of that yesterday."
Breaking Banner
Nurses claim a previously unreported coronavirus symptom in tearful CNN interview
In an exclusive interview with CNN, nurses from the Life Care Center in Kirkland, Washington that saw the first major outbreak of the coronavirus tearfully described trying to care for their charges and revealed new details about symptoms their patients experienced.
As one nurse told CNN's Sara Sidner, the early days were like a "warzone."
During the extensive interview, nurse Chelsey Earnest said she saw symptoms that have not been noted by the media.
"I saw what I described as red eyes," she said.
"I've never heard of red eyes before, why is that?" Sidner pressed. "Is that information just not gotten out to the public?"
Breaking Banner
‘I take no joy in saying this’: CNN’s Sanjay Gupta issues frightening warning about COVID-19 spread
During a panel discussion on CNN's "New Day," Dr. Sanjay Gupta harshly criticized indications by Donald Trump that he is thinking of relaxing social separation standards during the coronavirus pandemic because he is trying to boost the economy of the U.S.
Speaking with hosts John Berman, the doctor said the country is only now beginning to see the effects of the COVID-19 spread and is likely to explode due to lack of testing.
He then turned to the example of how the coronavirus response has been playing out in Hong Kong.
"This was the model that a lot of people were holding up," he relayed. "They had a relatively low case volume of confirmed cases and then, you know, the sense was a little bit of complacency -- take the foot off the gas a little bit and within a few days, you saw the number of cases double."