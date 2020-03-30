NYU doctors told they can withhold ventilators from some patients — and warned them not to tell the press

On Monday, The Wall Street Journal reported that New York University’s Langone Health has told emergency room doctors that they have “sole discretion” over who gets to use ventilators, and that they are empowered to “think critically about who we intubate” and “withhold futile intubations.”

The email, sent out on March 28 from ER chief Dr. Robert Femia, also warned that doctors who talk to the press about this policy could face discipline.

NYU Langone Health spokesman Jim Mandler said Dr. Femia’s email was merely reiterating policy that is always in place at the hospital, and added that the center is “not at the point in which these judgments need to be made within the current scope of care.”

