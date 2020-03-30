‘Officially worse than 9/11’: Americans react as US coronavirus deaths surge to 3000

Overnight coronavirus deaths in the U.S. surged, increasing by 565 to over 3000. There have now been 3148 coronavirus deaths in America, as the total number of confirmed cases grew by almost 20,000 to 163,479.

Americans are struggling to grasp what lies ahead. On Monday coronavirus task force coordinator Dr. Deborah Birx revealed the federal government now predicts the best case scenario will be 100,000 to 200,000 COVID-19 deaths.

“If we do things together well … we could get in the range of 100,000-200,000 fatalities. We don’t even want to see that.” -Dr. Birx “You kind of take my breath away with that because what I hear you saying is that’s sort of the best case scenario.” –@savannahguthrie pic.twitter.com/bridl3WFJQ — TODAY (@TODAYshow) March 30, 2020

President Trump declared if the number comes in at 100,000 he will have done “a very good job.”

Here’s how some are reacting to today’s devastating news.

Over 3000 US dead from Coronavirus. Trump wins the George W Bush “Bin Laden Determined to Strike in US” Negligence in Government Award. — FireDonaldTrump 🆘 🇺🇸 (@FireTrumpToday) March 31, 2020

“When you have 15 people, and the 15 within a couple of days is going to be down to close to zero, that’s a pretty good job we’ve done” Pretty good job? 3000 Americans have died. That’s a 9/11 or a Puerto Rico.#TrumpLiesAboutCoronavirus #coronavirus — Richard holt (@spook131) March 31, 2020

Over 3000 Americans have now died from Covid-19 making it officially worse than 9/11. If anyone says “Never Forget” in the future, assume they are talking about the coronavirus. — Ty (@ty_perks) March 31, 2020

3000 US deaths from a pandemic (probably low bc we know some deaths have been recorded as due to pneumonia not coronavirus) and Trump’s trotting out the My Pillow guy. I fully expect Kid Rock to be there for the press conference on the day we hit 10,000 deaths. — ariadtuppen (@AriadTuppen) March 31, 2020

“US deaths pass 3,000” So how many September 11’s will this country have to endure before you people admit he is a pathological liar and a fundamental failure?#TrumpPressConf#coronavirus#StopAiringTrump#TrumpVirus#MAGA2020@realDonaldTrumphttps://t.co/fmIbwrzhGW — Ajay (@RCI_101) March 31, 2020