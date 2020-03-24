‘OH MY GOD’: Viewers shocked as ‘insane’ Trump accuses NY governor of creating ‘death panels’ in Fox coronavirus rant

During a Fox News “town hall” with President Trump and the White House coronavirus task force, Trump read a headline from the right-wing website Gateway Pundit that accused New York Governor Andrew Cuomo of establishing “death panels” in his response to the coronavirus outbreak.

Citing the article, Trump said that Cuomo “had a choice” to order thousands of ventilators back in 2015 but refused to do so.

ADVERTISEMENT

“This says, ‘New York Governor Cuomo rejected buying recommended 16,000 ventilators in 2015 … for a pandemic,'” Trump said, reading from a printout of the article. “‘…established death panels and lotteries instead.’ So, he had a chance to buy in 2015, 16,000 ventilators at a very low price and he turned it down. I’m not blaming him or anything else, but he shouldn’t be talking about us.”

It should be noted that the Gateway Pundit has an incredibly low credibility rating from fact checkers. According to the media watchdog group NewsGuard, the Gateway Pundit “regularly publishes hoaxes and widely shared conspiracy theories.”

Trump’s comments were met with a wide array of criticism on Twitter:

Holy shit. Trump just accused Cuomo of establishing "death panels" – an insane, debunked, bullshit Fox News conspiracy theory – AT THE SAME TIME HE'S LITERALLY TRYING TO GET PEOPLE BACK ONTO THE STREETS AMID A PANDEMIC WHICH WILL COST THOUSANDS OF LIVES.pic.twitter.com/VDJme5hZFP — Brian Tyler Cohen (@briantylercohen) March 24, 2020

ADVERTISEMENT

Trump just read out a headline from the very bad website Gateway Pundit claiming Cuomo established "death panels" instead of buying ventilators. — Daniel Dale (@ddale8) March 24, 2020

OH MY GOD The president of the United States just accused the governor of New York of setting up death panels and lotteries rather than buying ventilators. — S.V. Dáte (@svdate) March 24, 2020

ADVERTISEMENT

“Death panels.”

Jesus.

Trump always manages to sink lower than you imagined was possible. — drzeus (@drzeus2020) March 24, 2020

ADVERTISEMENT

On Fox just now Trump is attacking Gov Cuomo. Says Cuomo back in 2015 didn’t order more ventilators and “established death panels and lotteries.” Not a single Fox News “anchor” corrected it or addressed it. Just let him claim that @NYGovCuomo established death panels stand. — Brody Levesque (@BrodyLevesque) March 24, 2020

ADVERTISEMENT

And great job @BillHemmer not following up with Trump after he accused Cuomo of establishing Death Panels! — Brian Tashman (@briantashman) March 24, 2020

I hesitate to post this, but Trump just criticized Gov. Cuomo because he didn’t buy ventilators in 2015! He then says, “Gov. Cuomo is supposed to be buying his own ventilators.” Donald Trump is the antithesis of a leader. And a danger to all Americans. pic.twitter.com/ozTRrCaOEk — Glenn Kirschner (@glennkirschner2) March 24, 2020