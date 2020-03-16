Ohio Gov shuts down in-person voting — and urges the primary election be moved to June

Ohio was scheduled to have a primary election on Tuesday, March 17, but Gov. Mike DeWine is suggesting it be moved to June 2 after he barred in-person voting.

“It is clear that tomorrow’s in-person voting does not conform, and cannot conform with these CDC guidelines. We cannot conduct this election tomorrow,” he said in a statement.

Today we will be issuing an order to close gyms, fitness centers, recreation centers, bowling alleys, indoor water parks, movie theaters, and trampoline parks across the state until further notice. This will take effect at the close of business. #COVID19 #COVID19OhioReady — Governor Mike DeWine (@GovMikeDeWine) March 16, 2020

ADVERTISEMENT

Intercept reporter Daniel Medina explained that DeWine can’t technically force the state to do it, he’s basically asking the judiciary not to sue. There’s a chance of a lawsuit from someone who is being forced to choose between their vote and their health.

DeWine, in his capacity, cannot unilaterally force the state to do this. Here, he's basically asking the state's judiciary to not contest a lawsuit being brought by voters who say they're being forced to choose between their health and going to vote. — Daniel Medina (@dmedin11) March 16, 2020

You can see the video of DeWine below:

BREAKING: Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine: "It is clear that tomorrow's in-person voting does not conform and cannot conform with these CDC guidelines. We cannot conduct this election tomorrow, the in-person voting…and conform to these guidelines." https://t.co/pzwYxMn7Nk pic.twitter.com/6Lj6gyGTWM — ABC News Politics (@ABCPolitics) March 16, 2020