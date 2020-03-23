Ohio Lt. Gov. Jon Husted: Trump Labor Dept. asked us ‘not to release our numbers on unemployment’

Ohio Lt. Gov. Jon Husted (R) revealed on Monday that the Trump administration has asked his state not to release unemployment numbers.

At a press conference with Gov. Mike DeWine (R), Husted said that he could not disclose how many Ohioans had filed for unemployment benefits.

“We have been asked by the U.S. Dept. of Labor not to release our numbers on unemployment,” Husted said. “So, we’re following that guidance.”

The lt. governor went on to acknowledge a problem with the state’s unemployment benefits website.

“We have put our best tech team on this to get this up and running,” Husted said. “This system was not built for a crisis.”

