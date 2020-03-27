One month ago Trump said US coronavirus cases would soon be ‘close to zero’ – we just beat China for the most cases

It was exactly one month ago today, February 26, that President Donald Trump proclaimed the number of coronavirus cases in the U.S. would soon drop from 15 to almost none. Today, the U.S. beat China (and Italy, and every other country) for number of coronavirus cases.

Back in February, taking the opportunity to pat himself on the back, Trump told reporters that “when you have 15 people, and the 15 within a couple of days is going to be down to close to zero, that’s a pretty good job we’ve done.”

One month ago today… pic.twitter.com/QwbikJ7gCy — Keith Boykin (@keithboykin) March 26, 2020

The number of cases did not drop, in fact, they rose. Exponentially.

Perhaps ironically, the United States today reached that new, horrific milestone, exactly one month after President Trump’s prognostication of “close to zero” cases “within a couple of days.”

The stunning news just broke.

“There were 82,404 confirmed cases throughout the country, which is 622 more than China, where the outbreak began,” ABC News reports. “The total number of deaths from the virus in the country was 1,178.”

China is a nation of more than 1.4 billion people. The U.S. has just under 330 million.

The United States now has more confirmed coronavirus cases than any country in the world. https://t.co/Lytl2cz0Ph pic.twitter.com/1GI7Y3xaFF — Justin Wolfers (@JustinWolfers) March 26, 2020