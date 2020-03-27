Quantcast
Connect with us

One month ago Trump said US coronavirus cases would soon be ‘close to zero’ – we just beat China for the most cases

Published

6 mins ago

on

It was exactly one month ago today, February 26, that President Donald Trump proclaimed the number of coronavirus cases in the U.S. would soon drop from 15 to almost none. Today, the U.S. beat China (and Italy, and every other country) for number of coronavirus cases.

Back in February, taking the opportunity to pat himself on the back, Trump told reporters that “when you have 15 people, and the 15 within a couple of days is going to be down to close to zero, that’s a pretty good job we’ve done.”

ADVERTISEMENT

The number of cases did not drop, in fact, they rose. Exponentially.

Perhaps ironically, the United States today reached that new, horrific milestone, exactly one month after President Trump’s prognostication of “close to zero” cases “within a couple of days.”

The stunning news just broke.

“There were 82,404 confirmed cases throughout the country, which is 622 more than China, where the outbreak began,” ABC News reports. “The total number of deaths from the virus in the country was 1,178.”

ADVERTISEMENT

China is a nation of more than 1.4 billion people. The U.S. has just under 330 million.

ADVERTISEMENT


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading
Did Trump's inaction make the coronavirus outbreak worse?
VOTE NOW

Breaking Banner

White House called off General Motors deal to build ventilators after haggling over cost: report

Published

9 mins ago

on

March 27, 2020

By

The White House has reportedly pulled out of an agreement to build life-saving ventilators because officials decided they were too expensive.

They had been prepared to reveal a joint venture Wednesday between General Motors and Ventec Life Systems to produce up to 80,000 badly needed ventilators when the announcement was suddenly called off, reported the New York Times.

The decision came after the the Federal Emergency Management Agency asked for more time to evaluate the estimated cost of more than $1 billion, with several hundred million paid up front to General Motors to change over an auto parts plant in Kokomo, Indiana, to build the ventilators.

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Historian who correctly predicted last 9 presidential elections: Trump is more likely to lose because of coronavirus

Published

25 mins ago

on

March 27, 2020

By

Allan Lichtman, a political historian at American University whose book "The Keys to the White House" has helped him correctly predict the last nine presidential elections, told Salon last week the coronavirus pandemic may spell defeat for President Trump in the 2020 election.

Lichtman's system is based on 13 "keys," a series of true-or-false statements that anticipate whether the incumbent party's presidential candidate will be elected in a given year. If six or more of the statements are false, the incumbent candidate will lose; if fewer than six are false, he or she will win. While Lichtman's system is somewhat complicated by elections where there is a split between the popular vote and the Electoral College results, it has otherwise successfully anticipated every presidential election since 1984. (You can see the full list of keys here.)

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

A Harvard scientist warned the coronavirus could be a ‘thermonuclear pandemic’ — but he was ignored

Published

44 mins ago

on

March 27, 2020

By

The death toll from the coronavirus pandemic grows continues to increase: as of Thursday morning, March 26, COVID-19 had killed 22,993 people worldwide, including 8165 in Italy, 4145 in Spain and more than 1000 in the United States (according to researchers at John Hopkins University). And a question that continues to be asked is: why, in God’s name, didn’t the U.S. take better steps to prepare back in January and February? But there were plenty of warnings, from journalists to physicians to the intel community. And in a March 26 article for New York Magazine, journalist David Wallace-Wells reports that one of the people who aggressively sounded the alarm was Harvard University-associated epidemiologist Eric Feigl-Ding. But sadly, U.S. officials didn’t heed his warning.

Continue Reading
 
 
You need honest news coverage. Help us deliver it. Join Raw Story Investigates for $1. Go ad-free.
LEARN MORE
close-image