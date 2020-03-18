Quantcast
One of the largest anti-vaxxer groups in the nation is gearing up to resist the eventual coronavirus vaccine

March 18, 2020

The state of Texas has one of the largest anti-vaccine groups in the nation and they’re not happy about Governor Greg Abbott’s declaration of a state-wide emergency in response to the growing coronavirus outbreak.

“If they fast-track some vaccine for coronavirus, how are all of us going to defend ourselves?” a woman named Sarah posted in a local anti-vaccine Facebook group. “I’ll let them vaccinate my daughter over my dead body.”

According to TexasMonthly, the growing health crisis has anti-vaxxers in the state spreading rumors about impending “forced” vaccination programs, which is a common theme in anti-vaxxer rhetoric.

“This school year, nearly 73,000, or 1.35 percent, of Texas students opted out of getting at least one required vaccine for nonmedical reasons, according to the Texas Department of State Health Services,” TexasMonthly reports. “That number does not include home schooled children.”

In 2003, the Texas State Legislature passed a law that allows families to opt out of vaccinations by claiming “reasons of conscience, including religious belief.” But according to Allison Winnike, who is the president and CEO of The Immunization Partnership, Texas has the authority to make an eventual coronavirus vaccine mandatory — “mandatory,” meaning that there will be penalties for not complying, not “forced,” as anti-vaxxers like to claim.

Whether or not the anti-vaccine community will be a hindrance in the state’s efforts at tackling the outbreak remains to be seen.

Read the full report over at TexasMonthly.

It’s time for Bernie Sanders to step back and let other progressive leaders flourish — especially women

21 mins ago

March 18, 2020

Tuesday night was another round of major losses in the Democratic presidential primary for Sen. Bernie Sanders. Ohio may have delayed its primary, but in the states that still had voting — Florida, Illinois and Arizona — Sanders fell 8-12 percentage points below what he got in the 2016 primary race, despite having four years steadily building his national presence. Former Vice President Joe Biden is now so far ahead in the delegate count so far that for all intents and purposes, it's impossible for Sanders to catch up.

This article was originally published at Salon

Hannity roasted for hyping ‘tens of thousands’ of new coronavirus tests — days after Pence promised millions

23 mins ago

March 18, 2020

Fox News host Sean Hannity, who in recent days has pivoted away from downplaying the dangers of the coronavirus pandemic, now seems to be hyping up President Donald Trump's efforts to contain the disease.

In a tweet published Wednesday afternoon, Hannity previewed an interview with Vice President Mike Pence that will air on his show -- and he gushed that Pence would be announcing "tens of thousands of coronavirus tests available in days ahead."

These numbers are not very impressive, however, as Pence promised just days ago that millions more tests would be available within a week.

