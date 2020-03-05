‘Our place in this fight has not ended’: Elizabeth Warren ends campaign by congratulating team – ‘We ran on our values’

Senator Elizabeth Warren is ending her campaign for president, and on a call with her team late Thursday morning the Massachusetts Democrat shared her thoughts, telling them that what they did together will have impact for years to come. Warren praised them for running on their values. Leaving some to wonder what’s next, Warren promised,”our place in this fight has not ended.” She concluded, “the fight goes on, and big dreams never die.”

Some excerpts from her remarks, via Buzzfeed News and others:

“I know that when we set out, this was not the call you ever wanted to hear,” she told staff. “It is not the call I ever wanted to make. But I refuse to let disappointment blind me, or you, to what we’ve accomplished. We didn’t reach our goal, but what we have done together, what you have done, has made a lasting difference. It’s not the scale of the difference we wanted to make, but it matters — and the changes will have ripples for years to come.”

“We ran from the heart,” she said. “We ran on our values. We ran on treating everyone with respect and dignity.”

“So if you leave with only one thing you leave with, it must be this,” Warren told staff on the Thursday call. “Choose to fight only righteous fights, because then when things get tough, and they will, you will know that there is only option ahead of you: nevertheless, you must persist.”

More:

Elizabeth Warren on a call with her staff today: “We have been willing to fight, and, when necessary, we left plenty of blood and teeth on the floor. And I can think of one billionaire who has been denied the chance to buy this election.” — Alex Seitz-Wald (@aseitzwald) March 5, 2020

You can read her full remarks on Medium.