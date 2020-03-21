Quantcast
‘OVER MY DEAD BODY’: GOP senator appears to be a ‘no’ on AG Bill Barr’s reported plan to detain indefinitely without a trial

Published

1 min ago

on

President Donald Trump’s administration is receiving harsh pushback on a plan to suspend civil rights during the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic.

“The Justice Department has quietly asked Congress for the ability to ask chief judges to detain people indefinitely without trial during emergencies — part of a push for new powers that comes as the coronavirus spreads through the United States,” Politico reported Saturday.

But Sen. Mike Lee (R-UT) suggested that would never happen while he remains living and called upon Trump to refute the report “immediately.”

Lee, a libertarian-leaning Republican, was an attorney prior to his political career. His father was Solicitor General under President Ronald Reagan and founding dean of the law school at Brigham Young University.

Barr’s plan is also receiving harsh criticism from the left, with Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) saying “absolutely not.”

Did Trump's inaction make the coronavirus outbreak worse?
Italy to ‘close down all productive activity’ — except for ‘indispensable’ factories

Published

39 mins ago

on

March 21, 2020

By

Italy on Saturday shut all non-essential factories after recording another record coronavirus toll that brought its fatalities to 4,825 -- over a third of the world's total and a grim reminder that the pandemic remains out of control.

"The decision taken by the government is to close down all productive activity throughout the territory that is not strictly necessary, crucial, indispensable, to guarantee us essential goods and services," Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte said in a dramatic late-night TV address.

The 55-year-old Italian leader stressed that groceries and pharmacies would remain open and did not spell out what "indispensable" companies were.

Here’s why Florida spring breakers could be ‘super-spreaders’ of COVID-19 coronavirus

Published

58 mins ago

on

March 21, 2020

By

With many colleges closed, epidemiologists are warning that students who spent spring break on Florida's beaches could become "super-spreaders" of COVID-19 coronavirus, Politico reported Saturday.

"As Florida officials move to expel the hundreds of thousands of spring breakers who ignored calls for social distancing, public-health specialists are nervously wondering what will happen once the party’s over," Politico noted. "For much of this week, revelers continued to cram four and five to a hotel room, swarm beaches over hundreds of miles of coastline, and then gather shoulder-to-shoulder in bars and clubs – almost a model process for spreading contagious diseases."

Robert Reich says airlines ‘shouldn’t see a dime of taxpayer money’ in a coronavirus bailout

Published

1 hour ago

on

March 21, 2020

By

Former Secretary of Labor Robert Reich laughed off the idea of the airline industry receiving a $50 billion government bailout amid the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic.

Reich took to Twitter to blast the focus of Republicans while considering economic stimulus measures.

"Throughout this crisis Trump and Republicans in Congress have made it clear that they believe in generous socialism for banks, airlines, and the cruise industry, but think the American people should mostly fend for themselves," Reich wrote.

"As a former secretary of labor, I can tell you that the airlines don't deserve a $50 billion bailout," he explained. "In the last 10 years, they spent 96% of their cash flow to buy back shares of their own stock in order to boost executive bonuses."

