‘OVER MY DEAD BODY’: GOP senator appears to be a ‘no’ on AG Bill Barr’s reported plan to detain indefinitely without a trial

President Donald Trump’s administration is receiving harsh pushback on a plan to suspend civil rights during the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic.

“The Justice Department has quietly asked Congress for the ability to ask chief judges to detain people indefinitely without trial during emergencies — part of a push for new powers that comes as the coronavirus spreads through the United States,” Politico reported Saturday.

But Sen. Mike Lee (R-UT) suggested that would never happen while he remains living and called upon Trump to refute the report “immediately.”

@realDonaldTrump, please refute and disavow this immediately. — Mike Lee (@SenMikeLee) March 21, 2020

Lee, a libertarian-leaning Republican, was an attorney prior to his political career. His father was Solicitor General under President Ronald Reagan and founding dean of the law school at Brigham Young University.

Barr’s plan is also receiving harsh criticism from the left, with Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) saying “absolutely not.”