‘Paralyzingly long lines’ to vote on Super Tuesday blasted as ‘criminal’ and ‘an election failure’
Voters in Texas were still waiting in line to vote after midnight on Super Tuesday.
In California, absurdly long lines were also reported.
Both states were blasted online for demonstrating incompetence at administrating the election.
Here’s some of what people were saying:
Hervis Rogers is the very last person in line to vote at Texas Southern University. He's been here almost five hours. It's almost midnight. #TXDecides pic.twitter.com/jcyNt8frst
— Jen Rice (@jen_rice_) March 4, 2020
There are paralyzingly long lines in TX, CA and elsewhere. If Democrats and progressives don't prioritize solving this between now and November, we will lose.The GOP knows this, which is why they are closing polls and funding litigation to purge voters and block voting access.
— Marc E. Elias (@marceelias) March 4, 2020
Side note: it’s too dark for my wide angle lens. This is just a portion of the line.
— Kenny Holmes (@KHOLMESlive) March 4, 2020
These lines to vote in California are criminal. It's outrageous that voting takes this much time–taking people away from their jobs and families for so long. Anyone who believes in democracy+the promises of our Founders should condemn practices&policies that produce this result.
— Neal Katyal (@neal_katyal) March 4, 2020
So there's a common link between the long lines in LA and Travis and Harris County Texas: all switched from precinct to vote center model, notes @eddieperezTX for @NBCNews.
— Ben Popken (@bpopken) March 4, 2020
And if you get the modeling wrong and create too few that becomes really apparent in a high-population area like Houston.
— Ben Popken (@bpopken) March 4, 2020
Voters wait in line into the night in Houston to cast their vote in the 2020 primary. When one voter was asked why she waited so long, she replied, "I can remember when I did not have the right to vote."
Follow Texas results here: https://t.co/TKLqvz2gb7 pic.twitter.com/o5MU7zgv5W
— ABC News (@ABC) March 4, 2020
The lines in Texas to vote are too long. It should not be this hard to vote!
— Michael McFaul (@McFaul) March 4, 2020
About 200 people in line to vote at @UCIrvine for #SuperTuesday. They are planning to wait two hours or longer… pic.twitter.com/NhTSUIJiGf
— Ezra Kaplan (@EzraNBC) March 4, 2020
Almost HALF of polling places in Harris County are still open, the clerk’s office tells me. Folks who were in line at 7pm CT… 3+ hours ago… will get to vote.
— Garrett Haake (@GarrettHaake) March 4, 2020
Hours long lines in Houston, as @maddow points out, are the product of an intentional design by the TX GOP- who closed 100s of polling places on purpose to make it harder for people to vote. And it should outrage you, no matter your party ID, bc it’s the antithesis of democracy
— Rachel "The Doc" Bitecofer 📈🔭🍌 (@RachelBitecofer) March 4, 2020
John King just said on CNN that half of the polling places in Harris County, Texas are still open because of the long lines of voters. The polls "closed" over two and a half hours ago.
— Jamie Dupree (@jamiedupree) March 4, 2020
The fact that Texas closed 750 polling places after the Supreme Court gutted the Voting Rights Act, should piss everyone off!
— Armani (@historyofarmani) March 4, 2020
Looking at these ridiculously long lines in TX and others in CA. Whatever your politics, you can’t tell me it makes sense to force people to wait hours to participate in democracy. We should want as many people voting as possible.
— Craig Melvin (@craigmelvin) March 4, 2020
Reminder that long lines are the polls are an election failure, a sign of insufficient numbers of polling machines.
— Matthew Gertz (@MattGertz) March 4, 2020
In railing against long Texas voting lines for Black voters, @maddow shows exactly what is the goal of Republicans in the attempted Wisconsin Legal Voters Purge of 230,000. https://t.co/gHvY6N0d1d
— Scot Ross (@rossacrosswi) March 4, 2020
STUNNING: Long lines of #SuperTuesday voters were still waiting to cast their ballots six hours after the polls in Harris County, Texas, were supposed to close. Aging machines. Inefficient procedures. Indefensible!
— John Nichols (@NicholsUprising) March 4, 2020
At @ucla a comedian showed up to do a stand up show to hold folks in line. Amazing!!!! But there is nothing funny about long lines and poorly planned voting centers. pic.twitter.com/Ndjuv1AoWu
— melissa 🚫✂️”Make A Plan to Vote for Bernie” byrne (@mcbyrne) March 4, 2020
Imagine how much voter suppression @MikeBloomberg could combat with the $559,000,000 he's spent on campaign ads. https://t.co/3RC32FbU7L
— Robert Reich (@RBReich) March 4, 2020
