Parents in Tennessee seen spraying kids down with disinfectant after school official self-quarantines

Published

56 mins ago

on

Parents in Tennessee were seen taking extreme measures to protect their children from the novel coronavirus after a school official self-quarantined.

According to Fox 13 Memphis, one person who works for Shelby County Schools has come into contact with someone who tested positive for COVID-19. School system officials said that schools would remain open for the foreseeable future.

But parents at one school told Fox 13 that they were taking extreme measures to prevent the virus.

“Don’t nobody want their child to be sick,” one parent told Fox 13. “And don’t nobody want to take that virus to their house.”

Video captured by the station also showed at least one parent spraying disinfectant on his child outside the school. At least one boy in New Jersey suffered first degree burns after being sprayed down with disinfectant.

Another parent covered herself with plastic bags in hopes of not getting sick.

“It’s messed up,” the woman said. “We gonna die anyway.”

Watch the video below from Fox 13.


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
