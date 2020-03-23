Paris maintains ban on gatherings along Seine river over coronavirus fears
Paris will maintain a ban on gatherings on promenades along the Seine river, the lawns of Les Invalides and the Champs de Mars around the Eiffel Tower in efforts to curb the spread of coronavirus, police said on Monday.
Paris police had initially ordered the ban for the past weekend only.
The ban will now last until lockdown measures ordered by French authorities are lifted.
(REUTERS)
