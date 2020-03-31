Paris’s Orly airport to shut as passenger numbers plunge amid coronavirus crisis
Paris’s Orly airport will shut down on Tuesday in light of the collapse in air traffic amid the coronavirus crisis.
France’s biggest airport for domestic flights, Orly will be closed until further notice at midnight – after hosting just ten flights and around 1000 passengers on Tuesday, as the number of people taking flights has plunged thanks to the stringent measures adopted to try and contain the transmission of the coronavirus.
Under normal circumstances, Orly hosts 600 flights and 90,000 passengers. After its closure, the four companies still operating there (compared to more than 100 before the coronavirus pandemic) will move to France’s biggest airport Charles de Gaulle, on the other side of Paris.
Charles de Gaulle is also reeling from the coronavirus crisis, with around 10,000 passengers a day compared to 200,000 before the pandemic struck.
The situation for French airlines is “simply catastrophic”, France’s National Commercial Aviation Federation warned on Tuesday, adding that the government’s proposals to help out distressed airlines are “necessary but not sufficient”.
(FRANCE 24 with AFP)
Breaking Banner
Ex-Trump health advisor cornered on CNN for administration’s failure to heed warnings in pandemic briefing book
A former health adviser to Donald Trump was grilled on CNN Tuesday morning over the fact that the president was handed a briefing book on possible pandemic scenarios back in 2016 and chose to ignore it, with the host emphasizing, "Doctors are dying."
Speaking with Poppy Harlow, infectious disease epidemiologist Katy Talento was attempting to make the case that there will be time later to figure out what went wrong with the response to the COVID-19 pandemic under the president's stewardship when the CNN host brought up the briefing book that outlined actions that government could take to stem such an event.
Breaking Banner
Dr. Fauci says he sees ‘glimmers’ that social distancing is working
Dr. Anthony Fauci, the federal government's top infectious disease expert, revealed on Tuesday that there is early evidence that social distancing is helping to curb the spread of COVID-19.
"We're starting to see glimmers that [social distancing] is actually having some dampening effect," Fauci said during an appearance on CNN. "That does not take away from the seriousness... we clearly are seeing cases going up."
"We haven't seen it yet," he noted. "We're just pushing on the mitigation hoping that we do see that turn around."
According to the doctor, a "decrease in deaths" will not come until the infection rate begins to level off.
Breaking Banner
Leaked document details how coronavirus stimulus package could be distributed to hospitals and businesses by the Trump administration
Business Insider has obtained a 39-page document crafted by Democrats that details how they think the $2 trillion coronavirus stimulus package might be distributed to hospitals and businesses by the Trump administration.
According to the document, the Department of Health and Human Services should review hospital reimbursement applications on a "rolling basis" as they come in to "get money into the health system as quickly as possible."