‘Pathetic’ Trump gets blasted after he blames Obama for problems with coronavirus testing

While speaking in front of cameras at the White House this Wednesday, President Trump threw blame at former President Obama for the slow and problematic rollout of coronavirus testing in the U.S.

“The Obama administration made a decision on testing that turned out to be very detrimental to what we’re doing, and we undid that decision a few days ago so that testing can take place in a much more accurate and rapid fashion,” Trump said.

But as the President’s comments began to circulate in Twitter, many saw it as just another example of Trump’s penchant for deflecting blame onto his enemies.

One word: Pathetic! — teresa hak (@teresahak) March 4, 2020

Deeeeeeeep State stuff here. In 2008, Obama operatives set forth a plan to ruin Trump’s plans to test for a yet public virus in order to thwart his presidency. https://t.co/ORqFJYKhDh — Mitchell Fink (@themitchellfink) March 4, 2020

@realDonaldTrump said, “The Obama Admin made a decision on testing that turned out to be very detrimental to what we’re doing & we undid that decision few days ago…” Even though #Covid_19 didn’t exist during Obama Admin, Trump will find a way to blame it on him#RacistInChief — #Siebe2020 for US House (@SiebeforORD1) March 4, 2020

President Trump gutted our scientific civil service and our readiness to deal with disasters. Sure it is gutless and wrong for Trump to blame President Obama, when Trump endangered all of US, but it is also his way of finally admitting how poor the government response has been. — David Rothschild (@DavMicRot) March 4, 2020

Pres Trump just now: “The Obama Administration made a decision on testing that turned out to be very detrimental to what we’re doing.” Flashback:

WH Press Sec Mon-“This is not the time to politicize something.” Pence last wk- “This is not the time for partisanship” #coronavirus — Karen Travers (@karentravers) March 4, 2020

Team Trump just admitted they lied about working on #CoronavirusOutbreak for weeks and weeks. Trump and Pence just blamed Obama for a regulation that slowed down testing. When did Trump change that regulation? Weeks ago? Before his press conference a week ago? Nope, 4 days ago: https://t.co/GJMQk1psku — (((DeanObeidallah))) (@DeanObeidallah) March 4, 2020

Here’s trump blaming Obama for his crappy coronavirus testing protocol. https://t.co/glMRdYwLeo — Molly Jong-Fast (@MollyJongFast) March 4, 2020

Soon Trump will accuse Obama himself of inventing the coronavirus https://t.co/FI9Smqmghj — Aléx Young (@AlexYoung) March 4, 2020

Trump/Pence are blaming Obama for coronavirus. Cannot make it up. — Emily C. Singer (@CahnEmily) March 4, 2020

Trump blames his administration’s failure to conduct testing for the coronavirus (less than 500 tests as of last Friday) on OBAMA. This is not a joke. https://t.co/Qbu9Gc3RsN — Judd Legum (@JuddLegum) March 4, 2020

trump is a fucking liar – biden and obama are coming for him – and its gonna be fantastic #RemoveTrump https://t.co/oENStDPZBu — ROSIE (@Rosie) March 4, 2020