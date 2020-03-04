Quantcast
‘Pathetic’ Trump gets blasted after he blames Obama for problems with coronavirus testing

Published

1 min ago

on

While speaking in front of cameras at the White House this Wednesday, President Trump threw blame at former President Obama for the slow and problematic rollout of coronavirus testing in the U.S.

“The Obama administration made a decision on testing that turned out to be very detrimental to what we’re doing, and we undid that decision a few days ago so that testing can take place in a much more accurate and rapid fashion,” Trump said.

But as the President’s comments began to circulate in Twitter, many saw it as just another example of Trump’s penchant for deflecting blame onto his enemies.

