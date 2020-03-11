Pelosi ‘has Trump over a barrel’ in coronavirus relief negotiations: Politico

On Wednesday, Jake Sherman of Politico’s Playbook reported that House Speaker Nancy Pelosi “has Trump over a barrel” in coronavirus negotiations, as Congress and the White House scramble to cobble together relief efforts.

“Amid the back and forth over the federal response to the coronavirus, this much the top ranks of Republican and Democratic leadership and the White House can agree on: Speaker Nancy Pelosi, once again, has extraordinary leverage over President Donald Trump and the White House,” wrote Sherman. “Here’s why: Trump and his White House are the public faces of the fallout over the deadly virus spreading across the nation, and he needs Pelosi — his nemesis — to cut a deal, and pass a bill.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Trump has already pledged that his relief effort will include a payroll tax holiday, to try to lessen the impact of lost wages and economic activity for those who have had to shut down public events or miss work.

Pelosi, however, has been skeptical that this is enough — and Democrats in Congress are pushing for a federal paid sick leave mandate to be included in the deal.