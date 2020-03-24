Quantcast
Connect with us

Pelosi says Mnuchin caved on accepting oversight: ‘A $500 billion slush fund was really insulting’

Published

5 mins ago

on

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) on Tuesday revealed that Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin had agree to oversight of a $500 billion relief “slush fund” for businesses.

During an interview on CNBC, Pelosi suggested that Democrats and the White House could agree to a coronavirus relief bill within hours.

“I can say we’re all receptive to getting something done we all know that everybody doesn’t write their own bill, that it’s a series of compromises, and that we think the bill has moved sufficiently to the side of workers,” she explained to CNBC host Jim Cramer.

ADVERTISEMENT

“This isn’t a conversation with workers and not with the airlines or other industries, hospitality, parking, you name it, restaurants, you go down the list,” she added. “Trying to address their problem. So it is not a one-sided conversation on our part. However, things like a $500 billion slush fund was really insulting.”

“I think the secretary has come to that agreement with you, and has some sort of transparency factor, inspector general, get an oversight panel,” Cramer noted.

In fact, the White House confirmed on Tuesday that Mnuchin had agreed in princple to some form of oversight.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Watch the video below from CNBC.

ADVERTISEMENT


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading
Did Trump's inaction make the coronavirus outbreak worse?
VOTE NOW

Breaking Banner

Trump may have blown up COVID-19 relief deal with a late-night tweet

Published

1 min ago

on

March 24, 2020

By

President Donald Trump may have blown up a possible deal on a coronavirus relief package with a late-night tweet attacking House Speaker Nancy Pelosi.

Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin has been engaged in some legislative diplomacy to work out an agreement between Senate Republicans and Minority Leader Chuck Schumer of the aid package to salvage the economy during the outbreak, but Trump's tweet may help sink those efforts, reported Politico Playbook.

Continue Reading

Facebook

Pelosi says Mnuchin caved on accepting oversight: ‘A $500 billion slush fund was really insulting’

Published

4 mins ago

on

March 24, 2020

By

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) on Tuesday revealed that Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin had agree to oversight of a $500 billion relief "slush fund" for businesses.

During an interview on CNBC, Pelosi suggested that Democrats and the White House could agree to a coronavirus relief bill within hours.

"I can say we're all receptive to getting something done we all know that everybody doesn't write their own bill, that it's a series of compromises, and that we think the bill has moved sufficiently to the side of workers," she explained to CNBC host Jim Cramer.

"This isn't a conversation with workers and not with the airlines or other industries, hospitality, parking, you name it, restaurants, you go down the list," she added. "Trying to address their problem. So it is not a one-sided conversation on our part. However, things like a $500 billion slush fund was really insulting."

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

Ex-Trump official warns of hundreds of thousands dead if we ‘prematurely’ end social distancing

Published

7 mins ago

on

March 24, 2020

By

Tom Bossert, who served as a homeland security adviser to President Donald Trump during the first two years of his administration, said that Trump's desire to "restart" the American economy while the COVID-19 pandemic rages out of control is putting hundreds of thousands of lives at risk.

Writing on Twitter, Bossert argued against downplaying the health risks posed by the pandemic in the name of getting Americans back to work.

"The case fatality rate is the percentage of people infected that die," he wrote. "People saying it’s only 1 percent must acknowledge the total number goes up, in real lost lives, if we prematurely return to open society without controls. More infected people means more total deaths. 1 percent of 66 million = 660K."

Continue Reading
 
 
You need honest news coverage. Help us deliver it. Join Raw Story Investigates for $1. Go ad-free.
LEARN MORE
close-image