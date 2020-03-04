Quantcast
Connect with us

Pence caught in lies about insurance covering coronavirus test kits

Published

1 min ago

on

Vice President Mike Pence was caught in several lies during his daily coronavirus briefing, according to New York Times health care reporter Margot Sanger-Katz.

Pence said at several points that Health and Human Services has designated coronavirus tests as an “essential health benefit,” subject to full coverage by private plans, Medicare and Medicaid, tweeted Sanger-Katz.

ADVERTISEMENT

“That doesn’t make sense,” she explained.

The so-called “essential benefits,” were part of Obamacare and only part of a small portion of private health care plans.

“Not all the programs he mentioned. EHBs have nothing to do with Medicare or Medicaid,” she tweeted. “A designation like this also wouldn’t mean much for the kind of self-funded insurance plans offered by many large companies and unions.”

The laws that talk about essential health benefits don’t even talk about cost-sharing, she explained, and they’re subject to deductibles and cost-sharing even in the plans where they can be applied.

“Also, a change to the EHBs would require some sort of regulatory change. HHS has issued no new rule or guidance on this matter so far,” said Sanger-Katz. “Now, it’s obviously possible that many or even all insurers may choose to cover this test, and to cover it without cost sharing. But that’s not something the federal government can compel through this part of the law.”

ADVERTISEMENT

To make things even worse for Pence and the Republicans, in particular, tried to “repeal and replace” when they went after Obamacare. She cited what she called on of her favorite quotes on the topic from Wharton professor of health care management, Mark Pauly.

In an interview on Obamacare, he said that the rules are “paternalistic,” and would be a problem if subsidies were offered without standards. “If they’re going to offer a tax credit for people who are buying insurance, well, what is insurance?” he said. He claimed that there might be plans that cover aromatherapy but not hospital care. “You have to specify what’s included.”

Check out Sanger-Katz’ full Twitter thread here.

ADVERTISEMENT


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Pence caught in lies about insurance covering coronavirus test kits

Published

1 min ago

on

March 4, 2020

By

Vice President Mike Pence was caught in several lies during his daily coronavirus briefing, according to New York Times health care reporter Margot Sanger-Katz.

Pence said at several points that Health and Human Services has designated coronavirus tests as an “essential health benefit,” subject to full coverage by private plans, Medicare and Medicaid, tweeted Sanger-Katz.

"That doesn’t make sense," she explained.

The so-called "essential benefits," were part of Obamacare and only part of a small portion of private health care plans.

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Trump suggests Schumer should be ‘arrested or impeached’ for criticizing his Supreme Court justices

Published

10 mins ago

on

March 4, 2020

By

On Wednesday, President Donald Trump lashed out at Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) for criticizing his Supreme Court appointees, Neil Gorsuch and Brett Kavanaugh — and suggested that a Republican doing the same thing would be "arrested or impeached":

This is a direct & dangerous threat to the U.S. Supreme Court by Schumer. If a Republican did this, he or she would be arrested, or impeached. Serious action MUST be taken NOW! https://t.co/WqQUbyzaJU

— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 5, 2020

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

Bloomberg spent 24 times as much per voter as Biden — only to lose spectacularly: report

Published

41 mins ago

on

March 4, 2020

By

Money in politics is a huge problem, but one thing Super Tuesday proved is that there's a line to buying elections.

MSNBC's Ari Melber calculated that New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg spent $240 per vote when former Vice President Joe Biden spent $10 per vote.

The money for Bloomberg wasn't just over the course of the last year, it was in just 100 days, releasing a kind of Bloomberg explosion that got him on the debate stage and earned him at least a few delegates.

Continue Reading
 
 
LEARN MORE
close-image