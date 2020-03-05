Quantcast
Pence press secretary blasts reporter for asking if uninsured can get tested for coronavirus

4 mins ago

Vice President Mike Pence’s press secretary Katie Miller blasted a well-known reporter for asking if uninsured Americans will be able to get tested for COVID-19.

Miller, recently married to white nationalist and Senior Advisor to the President Stephen Miller, condescendingly criticized CNN political analyst Brian Karem during Wednesday’s coronavirus press briefing at the White House.

Karem, who is also the White House correspondent for Playboy, at the end of the event asked, “Guys, guys, can the uninsured, can the uninsured get tested?”

Pence and his numerous aides walked away without answering the very valid question.

Karem repeated his question.

“Gentlemen, ladies,” he pressed, “Can the uninsured get tested?”

Katie Miller paused, turned her head to Karem, and replied, “Screaming for the camera isn’t going to get you anywhere.”

Karem did not miss a beat.

“Well how about answering the question?”

As Miller continued to walk away, Karem continued: “A valid question – could you answer it?”

Watch:

