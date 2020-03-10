Pentagon enacts ‘social distancing’ rules for reporters by adding space between chairs at presser

The Department of Defense is enacting new “social distancing” rules in an effort to prevent reporters from spreading the novel coronavirus.

CNN’s Barbara Starr tweeted a photograph of the Pentagon briefing room, where reporters’ chairs have been spaced several feet apart.

New “social distancing” for press seating in Pentagon briefing room. #coronavirus pic.twitter.com/C7hNIZ0Bh5 — Barbara Starr (@barbarastarrcnn) March 10, 2020

ADVERTISEMENT

In recent days, the Pentagon has also relaxed its rules to allow civilian employees to work from home in some cases.

The Military Times reported on the Pentagon’s social distancing efforts: