Pentagon warns ‘all options on the table’ after Americans killed in Iraq
US Defense Secretary Mark Esper warned Thursday “all options are on the table” a day after three US coalition members, including two US troops, were killed in a rocket attack in Iraq.
Esper told reporters President Donald Trump had given him “the authority to do what we need to do,” when they discussed the situation Wednesday night.
Esper blamed the attack — a barrage of rockets that struck the Taji air base, killing two US soldiers and a member of the British Royal Army Medical Corps — on Iranian-backed Shia militia groups.
“We have pretty good confidence we know who did this,” he said, insisting they were “clearly targeting coalition and partner forces on Camp Taji.”
General Mark Milley, the chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, said 30 rockets were fired, 18 of which hit the base. Besides the three killed, another 14 coalition members were injured, five of whom were in serious condition, he said.
Within hours of the attack, an air strike killed more than two dozen Iran-aligned fighters in neighboring Syria.
In late December, after an American contractor was killed in a similar rocket attack, the United States retaliated with an air strike that killed 25 fighters of the Iraqi Shiite group Kataeb Hezbollah.
Days later, a US drone strike killed senior Iranian commander Qasem Soleimani near Baghdad airport.
Iran then launched its own strikes on a western Iraqi base, leaving dozens of US troops suffering from brain trauma.
“Let me be clear, the United States will not tolerate attacks against our people, our interests or our allies,” Esper said.
“All options are on the table as we work with our partners to bring the perpetrators to justice and maintain deterrence,” he said.
“As we demonstrated in recent months, we will take any action necessary to protect our forces in Iraq and the region,” he added.
Trump-loving pastor attacks ‘sissy’ churches that cancel events to protect people from coronavirus
A Trump-loving pastor this week launched an angry attack against churches in Italy that are canceling large gatherings to protect people from getting coronavirus.
LGBTQNation reports that televangelist Jonathan Shuttlesworth recently uncorked a wild rant about any religious institutions that are working to stop the spread of the disease.
"Shame on every European full gospel church, bunch of sissies, that shut down during this thing!" he ranted.
Scientist explains how Trump ‘obliterated’ Obama’s pandemic response infrastructure out of spite
The coronavirus disease that was first diagnosed in China’s Hubei province has now spread to at least 47 countries and every continent except Antarctica. The World Health Organization has declared the outbreak an international health emergency. President Trump sought to play down the threat from coronavirus and announced Vice President Mike Pence would be his point person to coordinate government efforts to prevent a widespread outbreak. As Trump spoke, a new milestone in the novel coronavirus outbreak was reported, in a possible example of community spread: A person was diagnosed with the virus in Northern California who had not traveled to any of the affected regions of the world, nor had known contact with anyone else who did. We speak with Laurie Garrett, former senior fellow for global health at the Council on Foreign Relations and a Pulitzer Prize-winning science writer. She is the author of several books, including “Ebola: Story of an Outbreak,” “The Coming Plague: Newly Emerging Diseases in a World Out of Balance” and “Betrayal of Trust: The Collapse of Global Public Health.”
2020 Election
White evangelicals back Trump ahead of election: poll
Evangelical white Christians in the United States are largely satisfied with President Donald Trump, who has assiduously courted their vote ahead of the 2020 election, according to a poll released Thursday.
The Pew Research survey said 76 percent of evangelical white Christians said they agreed with Trump on many or all issues, while 81 percent said Trump "fights for what I believe in."
Trump has become a staunch opponent of abortion as he seeks to rally evangelicals behind his re-election bid, while he has also appointed two conservative judges to the Supreme Court.