‘People are going to die’: Trump trashed for ‘sitting in front of the TV’ and whining about Fox News amid coronavirus outbreak

In an attack on his favorite news network today, President Trump took to Twitter and slammed Fox News for “working hard” to promote the “radical left.”

“@FoxNews is working hard pushing the Radical Left, Do Nothing Democrats,” Trump tweeted. “They want to be, unlike their competitors, @CNN & MSDNC (Comcast), Fair & Balanced. When will they ever learn. The Radical Left never even gave @FoxNews permission to partake in their low rated debates!”

Many of Trump’s supporters agreed with his sentiment and lamented that adversarial reporting against Trump from Fox is becoming more and more routine. But others pointed out that Trump is simply attacking the network for not consistently giving him the glowing coverage he’s used to from figures such as Sean Hannity and Laura Ingraham.

Donald watching Fox, tissues in hand, crying because he wasn’t on the screen for ten seconds. — Jay Lionel (@JayLionel7) March 2, 2020

Dude, there is a pandemic. Shut off your fucking TV and talk to doctors, scientists, and health professionals. People are going to die because you are so fucking caught up in what is on FOX News! My GOD. — Liddle’ Savage (@littledeekay) March 2, 2020

Hey, how about be a good president for a change and encourage people to wash their hands. — David Weissman (@davidmweissman) March 2, 2020

Maybe during the onset of a pandemic, you should be making believe that you are actually working rather than broadcasting to the world that you are just sitting in front of the TV — Roland Scahill (@rolandscahill) March 2, 2020

While Trump is whining about Fox News, Elizabeth Warren is rolling out a plan for how to deal with a deadly virus. https://t.co/pH93NrfZVq — Lynn Comella (@LynnComella) March 2, 2020

Fox News runs hours of pro-Trump propaganda every day and Trump treats it’s most popular hosts as de facto advisers. But it’s still not enough. Only complete subservience is acceptable. https://t.co/BYOViaBJ0s — Judd Legum (@JuddLegum) March 2, 2020

News isn’t fake just because it’s critical of you. Alternative facts are not real unless supported by evidence. Trump’s war isn’t with the MSM, it’s with the facts. Donald Trump and Fox News are the fake news you seek. Entertainment programming for ratings and advertisers — ♻️🇺🇸 Christopher Zullo (@ChrisJZullo) March 2, 2020

LMAO. You’ve been pushing their reports and polls … then this happened. pic.twitter.com/rjuoGzIl0p — Rob Jackson (@muh_thoughts) March 2, 2020

Aw, did your little friends hurt your little feelings? Poor dude. — Francis (@Headfullofnigh1) March 2, 2020

So this guy is angry with 100% of the country now. Hates the democrats (say 55%) and hates fox news (45%). Dont worry, he will love them in a couple days. They just need Sean to pump them up again. — eric larson (@larsoer) March 2, 2020

Any reasonable adult knows deep inside that there’s no way that everything negative about Trump is fake. He has a well documented history of adultery, fraud, bankruptcy, pathological lying and victim complex. His supporters just hate libs more than they love America, very simple. — MILDLY PANICKED (@ALCOFRE22) March 2, 2020

The American President whining about a private media company for allowing opposing viewpoints. https://t.co/W9i3dqdzcj — Morten Øverbye (@morten) March 2, 2020

Melania the meanies at Fox News are showing polls I don’t like again! Bring me Kids Dyno Nuggets and whatever Mick Mulvaney brought for lunch. Bring another toilet and my big boy wipes! Many people are saying I’m terrified of Joe Biden. So true! — Mike George (@MCGFatherOf3) March 2, 2020

Trump only wishes that Fox News is fair to HIM. Towards his opponents it’s OK for him if Fox News is unfair. Of course, always Trump’s definition of “fair”. 😎 — FJK (@franzjaeger_ber) March 2, 2020

Literally. Lol — Elux Troxl (@EluxTroxl) March 2, 2020

News should not serve one interest and distort the truth. This is from the guy who gave the Medal of Freedom to a shock jock who justifies hate speech by saying it’s a way of combating some aloof pc conspiracy. — Steward Beckham (@iTweetyNerd) March 2, 2020