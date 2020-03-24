Perdue workers walk off job after they say company failed to sterilize chicken plant during pandemic
Dozens of workers at a Perdue chicken processing plant in Kathleen, Georgia walked off the job this week after they say the company has not done enough to protect them from the coronavirus pandemic.
Local news station 11 Alive reports that roughly 50 employees walked out of work Monday morning because they did not feel safe staying there.
Employee Kendaliyn Granville tells 11 Alive that she and her fellow workers grew sick of coming into work and seeing unclean bathrooms and food on the floor, despite her supervisors’ pledges to keep the plant sterile.
She also said that people who have been exposed to the virus are still working on the production line.
“All we’re asking now is just to sanitize the building,” she said. “Sanitize the building. Everybody that’s been exposed to it, they need to go home. These folks are still on the floor.”
Fellow employee Diamond Gray tells 11 Alive that there has been discontent brewing at the plant for a while, but that its seeming lack of concern over employee health during a pandemic pushed many workers over the edge.
“We’re told there’s going to be more promotions and more pay for the company, but no one has seen that,” Gray explained. “I think a lot of people are just tired and with the virus involved. Also, I think it’s just gotten to the point where enough is enough.”
Conservative radio host brutally mocked for insisting he would ‘happily die’ to save the economy
According to conservative radio host and Federalist contributor Jesse Kelly, the lockdowns taking place across America in response to the coronavirus outbreak were "the biggest economic mistake in world history."
That sentiment appears in various forms on Kelly's Twitter feed, culminating in a general theme that argues against closing down non-essential businesses as a strategy to stem the outbreak. One Twitter user asked Kelly, and other conservative figures who've echoed his opinion, if he's ready to die if his wishes of reopening the economy are granted.
Fox News host grills Mike Pence on ventilators: ‘Why not just release that stockpile now?’
Vice President Mike Pence on Tuesday claimed that the federal government is in the process of distributing its stockpile of 20,000 ventilators but he would not say how many have been released.
During a Fox News virtual town hall, Pence was asked about a plea from New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo (D) to release the federal stockpile of ventilators as COVID-19 cases surge in the state.
"Those are needed when this thing kicks in," Fox News host Harris Faulkner explained to Pence. "It attacks your lungs and it becomes pneumonic. It is powerful stuff and we need to gear up."
Speaker Nancy Pelosi says Republicans won’t get the ‘trickle down’ bill they’ve wanted to fight coronavirus
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) said in an interview with MSNBC that the negotiations with Republicans are nearly over and that Democrats have managed to score a "bubble up" kind of stimulus package instead of the "trickle-down" that the GOP tried to get.
When speaking to Andrea Mitchell, Pelosi said that the major things Democrats wanted will be in the bill. She explained that the funds will go to workers first and have the necessary oversight for any discretionary funds given to the federal government.
She said that the House has been working non-stop without any weekend breaks like the one that Senate Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) took for three days while Democrats worked to pass the first funding bill.