Pics show GOP congressman under coronavirus self-quarantine shaking Trump’s hand after CPAC

Rep. Doug Collins (R-GA) is the third Republican to self-quarantine after potential exposure to the COVID-19 coronavirus at the Conservative Political Action Convention (CPAC).

Collins made the announcement Monday on Twitter:

This afternoon, I was notified by CPAC that they discovered a photo of myself and the patient who has tested positive for #COVID19. While I am not experiencing any symptoms, I have decided to self-quarantine out of an abundance of caution. Full statement → pic.twitter.com/74oeaYOBYR — Rep. Doug Collins (@RepDougCollins) March 9, 2020

Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX) and Rep. Paul Gosar (R-AZ) are also self-quarantining after potential exposure at CPAC.

Soon after the announcement, photos emerged of Collins with President Donald Trump — after CPAC:

Doug Collins, who has self-quarantined, greeting Trump in Georgia last week (AFTER CPAC) pic.twitter.com/EY0qeVIIHe — Sam Stein (@samstein) March 9, 2020

This was Friday before the CDC visit. pic.twitter.com/AhnWOuuOnn — NYC ghost🗽 (@NYCdisinterest) March 9, 2020