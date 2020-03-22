Police in Philly and other Pa. counties stop issuing license-to-carry permits to gun owners
PHILADELPHIA — The coronavirus pandemic has led to a rush to purchase firearms and ammunition in the Philadelphia region and across Pennsylvania, leading to long lines at some gun shops.But the Philadelphia Police Department has shut down its gun-permits unit. Firearm owners without a license-to-carry permit will, in almost all circumstances, not be able to carry the weapons without risking arrest.Sheriff’s offices in Montgomery, Allegheny and at least five Pennsylvania other counties have done the same, according to gun-rights groups that have been tracking the shutdowns.Inspector Sekou Kineb…
Coronavirus-curing toothpaste? $100 for toilet paper? Anxiety over spread of disease ignites a rush of virus-related scams
PHILADELPHIA — No, chewing garlic pills or drinking colloidal silver won’t help you stave off the coronavirus. Legitimate doctors won’t send emails in broken English claiming to have treated your sick relatives and demanding thousands of dollars in return. And no one, state and federal authorities say, should be charging as much as $10 for a roll of toilet paper.But just as the spread of the coronavirus has sparked a collective wave of national anxiety, a litany of price-gougers, snake-oil salesmen, email phishers and scammers is emerging just as quickly to exploit it.Their tactics are not new... (more…)
‘People need to wake up.’ A skeptical rural US lacks resources for coronavirus fight
Roxine Poznich says she won’t close her used book shop in Fort Scott, Kansas, until someone makes her.The 73-year-old proprietor worked in the lab at the town’s hospital for decades. But that job vanished when Mercy Hospital closed its doors two years ago. She now relies on the bookstore income for grocery money, she said.Like many who live away from the country’s large population centers, Poznich says she isn’t too worried about the coronavirus. But she said the lack of a hospital in the southeast Kansas town of 7,800 will exacerbate any local outbreak.“I think it will make a big difference,”... (more…)
France to use helicopters, drones to enforce virus restrictions
France is calling up helicopters and drones to boost the government's attempts to keep people in their homes, police officials said Saturday.
"The helicopters will give us a larger vision and a panoramic view of the situation in real time to help guide the patrols on the ground," a national gendarmerie source said.
One helicopter was already in use on Saturday, hovering above major Paris parks to ensure that confinement rules were respected.
Later Saturday, a French navy helicopter-carrier was on the way to Toulon on the south coast of France to evacuate coronavirus patients from the Mediterranean island of Corsica to hospitals in nearby Marseille.