Poll finds only 38% of Fox News viewers are worried about virus
Fox News viewers are less likely to be concerned about the novel coronavirus than consumers of other media, according to a new poll.
A survey of Americans by The Economist and YouGov found that Fox News fans are about half as likely to be concerned about COVID-19 as viewers of MSNBC or CNN.
Only 38% of Fox News viewers said they were worried about the virus, compared with 74% of MSNBC viewers and 71% of CNN viewers who say they are concerned.
Seventy-two percent of readers of national newspapers are also worried about the virus, the survey found.
New polling on media attention and #covid-19 from YouGov and The Economist:
% who say they are worried about the virus, by media they most pay attention to:
MSNBC: 74%
National newspapers (NYT/WaPo): 72
CNN: 71
Broadcast news: 68
Local news: 57
Radio: 49
Fox News: 38
#NEW polling from YouGov and The Economist: Despite Republican leaders taking the threat of coronavirus more seriously this week, there is still a large partisan divide over degree of worry about the disease, behavioral change and (shown here) approval of the president's actions.
