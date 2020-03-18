Poll finds only 38% of Fox News viewers are worried about virus

Fox News viewers are less likely to be concerned about the novel coronavirus than consumers of other media, according to a new poll.

A survey of Americans by The Economist and YouGov found that Fox News fans are about half as likely to be concerned about COVID-19 as viewers of MSNBC or CNN.

Only 38% of Fox News viewers said they were worried about the virus, compared with 74% of MSNBC viewers and 71% of CNN viewers who say they are concerned.

Seventy-two percent of readers of national newspapers are also worried about the virus, the survey found.

Read the poll results below.

New polling on media attention and #covid-19 from YouGov and The Economist: % who say they are worried about the virus, by media they most pay attention to: MSNBC: 74%

National newspapers (NYT/WaPo): 72

CNN: 71

Broadcast news: 68

Local news: 57

Radio: 49

Fox News: 38 — G. Elliott Morris (@gelliottmorris) March 18, 2020

#NEW polling from YouGov and The Economist: Despite Republican leaders taking the threat of coronavirus more seriously this week, there is still a large partisan divide over degree of worry about the disease, behavioral change and (shown here) approval of the president’s actions. pic.twitter.com/0dJ3zLKWpT — G. Elliott Morris (@gelliottmorris) March 18, 2020