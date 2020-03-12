Presidential debate in Phoenix canceled and moved to Washington to avoid coronavirus threat

The presidential debate that was slated to be hosted in Phoenix, Arizona has been canceled and is now being moved to Washington, D.C. out of an abundance of caution to avoid the coronavirus.

AZ Central reported Thursday that Rep. Ruben Gallego (D-AZ), who worked hard to get a debate in Phoenix, said that Democratic National Committee Chairman Tom Perez revealed in a call that they had to change plans.

“Local and national organizers initially selected Phoenix to underscore the state’s importance as a presidential battleground and the efforts by Democrats to build on momentum they saw during the 2018 cycle, where Democrats won four statewide seats. Sen. Kyrsten Sinema became the first Democrat in 30 years to win a Senate seat,” the site said.

The debate will not be held before an audience.