Presidential scholar demands Trump’s resignation: ‘No normal person’ would react to coronavirus like this

1 min ago

A presidential scholar is demanding that President Donald Trump step down after he has proven himself completely unable to handle the coronavirus crisis that’s now gripping the United States.

Chris Edelson, an assistant professor of government in American University’s School of Public Affairs, has written a column for Market Watch in which he says that Trump’s failures to understand the scope of the unfolding disaster render him completely unfit for the job of the presidency.

“It’s painfully obvious that no normal person — let alone any typical president — would respond in the way President Donald Trump has,” Edelson writes. “At each stage, he has lied, he has created confusion, he has made reckless predictions, and he has, once and for all, demonstrated his manifest unfitness to serve.”

Edelson is pessimistic that Trump’s resignation would stop the spread of coronavirus thoughout the United States, but he argues that it would at least prevent him from doing any further damage.

“In calling for Trump’s resignation we are refusing to accept the assumption that Trump exists outside of normal rules, and that this is something we simply must accept,” he concludes. “We know he isn’t up to the job. The question is whether we, as citizens in a constitutional democracy, are up to ours.”


