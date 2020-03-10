Prince Andrew shuts door on cooperation in Epstein case
Britain’s Prince Andrew has “completely shut the door” on cooperating with the FBI in its investigation into late sex offender Jeffrey Epstein, a US prosecutor said Monday.
Despite publicly offering his assistance, “Prince Andrew has now completely shut the door on voluntary cooperation,” said New York attorney Geoffrey Berman, who had already accused the prince in late January of failing to cooperate.
Berman added that his office, which is known for having some of the most aggressive investigators in the US federal judiciary system, “is considering its options” on how to proceed, without offering further details.
Queen Elizabeth II’s second son stepped back from frontline royal duties after he faced outrage over an interview with the BBC late last year in which he defended his friendship with Epstein.
Andrew, 59, also denied having sexual relations with Virginia Giuffre, who alleges she was trafficked to have sex with friends of Epstein when she was 17.
Epstein, 66, killed himself in a New York jail in August while awaiting trial on sex-trafficking charges.
He was a multi-millionaire hedge fund manager who befriended countless celebrities over the years, including US President Donald Trump.
Epstein was charged with one count of sex trafficking of minors and another of conspiracy to commit sex trafficking of minors.
He denied the charges but was facing up to 45 years in jail if found guilty.
© 2020 AFP
Will sick leave protect me if I get ill from coronavirus? 5 questions answered
Editor’s note: In the coming weeks and months, an outbreak of COVID-19 in the United States could leave workers scrambling to figure out what happens to their job – and their pay – if the new coronavirus prevents them from reporting to work. The answer will depend on your employer’s policy, the laws of your state and the reason you will be away. Elizabeth Tippett, who has spent over a dozen years as a workplace lawyer and scholar, offers a primer.1. Can I take time off if I get sick with coronavirus?
The first thing to do is figure out whether your company has a sick leave policy.
Breaking Banner
‘Coward as usual’: Marco Rubio goes down in flames trying to undermine media’s coronavirus reporting
Sen. Marco Rubio (R-FL) tried to play both sides of the partisan split on coronavirus -- and got blasted as a "coward."
The Florida Republican admitted the viral outbreak was not a "conspiracy to hurt the president," as Trump has hinted and conservative broadcasters have suggested, but in the next breath blamed the media for overhyping the risks.
"#COVID19 is NOT part of a conspiracy to hurt the President. It is a real threat that will disrupt our economy & our daily lives," Rubio tweeted. "But at a time when we need people to believe truth the media is undermining its credibility with many by covering this as a partisan political issue."
2020 Election
Why the US still hasn’t had a woman president
Estonia, Singapore, Ethiopia and Finland – these are some of the 21 countries currently governed by a female president or prime minister.
Yet a woman president of the U.S. still remains only a hypothetical.
The 2020 Democratic nomination contest originally featured six women candidates, a record number. But the most prominent female candidates for the Democratic nomination – Kamala Harris, Elizabeth Warren and Amy Klobuchar – have all dropped out, and the focus of the race has narrowed to two males.