Prince Charles tests positive for coronavirus

Prince Charles, the 71-year-old heir to the British throne, has tested positive for COVID-19.

The BBC reports that Charles is reporting that he is in “good health,” and that his wife, the 72-year-old Duchess of Cornwall, has tested negative for the disease.

“In accordance with government and medical advice, the prince and the duchess are now self-isolating at home in Scotland,” the Royal Family said in a statement. “The tests were carried out by the NHS in Aberdeenshire, where they met the criteria required for testing. It is not possible to ascertain from whom the prince caught the virus owing to the high number of engagements he carried out in his public role during recent weeks.”

