Prince Harry and Meghan now based in California: report

Prince Harry and his wife Meghan have permanently relocated to California amid the coronavirus pandemic, media reports said Friday. The royal couple flew by private jet from Canada to Los Angeles last week before the border between the two countries closed because of the deadly virus outbreak, The Sun reported.

“Harry and Meghan have left Canada now for good,” a “royal insider” told the tabloid.

“The borders were closing and flights were stopping. They had to get out.”

The border between the US and Canada — the longest in the world — closed last week in response to the COVID-19 pandemic, as both countries see escalating numbers of cases.

Harry and Meghan rocked the royal family with their January announcement that they will no longer represent the monarchy as they pursue a new, financially independent life.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex will formally step back from royal duties on March 31.

It had been thought they would base themselves in Canada, where they have spent time in recent months.

But The Sun said the move to California “had been planned for some time” and that the couple had “realized Canada would not work out for various reasons”.

“They want to be based in the Los Angeles area,” the source told the tabloid.

Meghan grew up in the Californian city and her mother, Doria Ragland, still lives there.

The one-time actress also has a network of friends and work contacts in Los Angeles, where she could now restart her career.

Disney announced on Thursday that she will narrate a new film about a family of African elephants, set for release next Friday.

Kensington Palace, the couple’s official residence, did not respond to a request for comment about the reported US move.

In Britain, the royal family has been showing solidarity with frontline health staff in the fight against the new coronavirus.

Prince Charles, who has tested positive for the virus but is so far showing only mild symptoms, appeared for the first time since the Wednesday announcement of his diagnosis.

The heir to Queen Elizabeth II joined Britons across the country showing their appreciation for state-run National Health Service (NHS) workers by publicly clapping simultaneously at 8pm (2000 GMT) on Thursday.

Clarence House posted a video on Instagram showing the queen’s eldest son applauding from the family’s Balmoral estate in Scotland, where he is self-isolating.

The children of his eldest son Prince William and wife Kate were also filmed clapping for Britain’s army of health staff in another video posted to Instagram.

Photo: Prince Harry and Meghan Markle (TOBY MELVILLE/AFP)