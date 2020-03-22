Psychologist explains how to avoid the cabin fever during Coronavirus self-isolation
People who suspectthey may have come into contact with the coronavirusare being advisedto self-isolate (stay at home) for 14 days. For some people, the idea of self-isolation may seem like a dream come true. For others, the idea of being cut off from the outside world, alone or with only a few close family members, will fill them with dread – ask any parent who has had to entertain two small children at home on a wet afternoon.When people are stuck indoors for long periods of time, they can report getting “cabin fever” or feel like they are going “stir crazy”. Observations from actual or simul…
Counting the cost: Coronavirus puts US census in jeopardy
Thousands of doors were to be knocked on, but just a few days into the start of the US census, the coronavirus pandemic has halted field operations -- threatening the crucial count that is conducted every ten years.
Census workers had only just begun pounding the streets to inform residents of the importance of filling out the census questionnaire when the fast-spreading epidemic led to the virtual lockdown of America's cities.
There are fears the outbreak that has killed more than 12,500 people worldwide will put the results of the costly census -- which requires years of preparation -- into jeopardy.
Target apologizes for selling face masks amid shortage
SEATTLE (AP) — Target Corp. apologized Saturday for selling face masks in Seattle stores while hospitals face a dire shortage amid a growing coronavirus outbreak.Washington Gov. Jay Inslee said his office intervened when it received reports Saturday that the much-needed N95 masks were on Target shelves.“Those masks are now on their way to the health care workers who desperately need them,” Inslee wrote on Twitter.Target said on Twitter that the masks were being sold in error in “select Seattle stores” and that it was removing them from shelves and donating them to the Washington Department of ... (more…)