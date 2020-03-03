Quantcast
Connect with us

Psychologist explains why the ‘entitled rich’ think people without wealth are inherently ‘lazy’

Published

1 min ago

on

Do the super-rich actually deserve the billions they own — or were they just lucky people who justify their massive wealth by claiming it was the result of personal virtue?

Writing in Psychology Today, psychologist Veronika Tait explains why the super-rich believe that they are personally entitled to hoard all their money, while at the same time dismissing people who don’t have as much money as simply lazy.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Evidence suggests that simply having wealth, whether earned or by luck, increases one’s justification for it,” she writes. “Also known as the Just-World Fallacy, those who are on top of the social ladder, that is, those with money, power, and influence, believe the world is just.”

In other words, many rich people believe that if their wealth was justly gained, then poor people similar deserve the poverty they’ve attained.

“Those who believe the world is just, that is, believe you get what you work for, are more likely to justify inequality and victim-blame,” she writes. “If those who are wealthy are automatically seen as good, it is assumed that the poor must have done something to deserve their misfortune.”

Tait then goes on to cite studies showing that growing up poor takes a significant psychological toll on children that is very difficult to overcome.

“Blaming the poor for their circumstances disregards the physical, psychological, and neurological effects of poverty,” she writes. “Poverty has the largest effects on people’s later wellbeing if they were in poverty between 0 and 2 years of age, a time before children can even make decisions for themselves. Brain scans from children in low- and high-income families show striking differences in areas involved in memory, language processing, decision-making, and self-control.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Read the entire analysis here.


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Doctors tell Florida woman she ‘likely’ has coronavirus but refuse to test her for it

Published

14 mins ago

on

March 3, 2020

By

The potential first case of coronavirus in Florida is having trouble getting verified thanks to the alleged refusal of health officials to conduct the necessary tests, according to CBS Miami.

Speaking to CBS Miami, a woman who requested to remain anonymous said she started experiencing symptoms after a trip to Italy, but was unable to get a proper diagnosis.

“The doctor himself told me that, you know, he thinks that the results of my [preliminary] tests mean that I most likely have the COVID-19, but that the Department of Health did not want to pursue it further,” the woman said. “It was either the Department of Health or the CDC that decided not to further pursue the inquiry. But I was basically told that it is most likely that I have this virus and that I should self-quarantine.”

Continue Reading

2020 Election

Trump is finding himself facing a one-two punch that could cripple his re-election hopes: columnist

Published

28 mins ago

on

March 3, 2020

By

Low approval numbers combined with a growing pandemic that is spreading across the country, as Donald Trump's administration attempts to catch up and get a handle on it, could combine to deny the president a second term writes a Bloomberg columnist.

As voters head to the polls on Super Tuesday looking for a suitable candidate to take on Donald Trump in November, the president is facing two factors that may be out of his control to stop and could contribute to a humiliating defeat.

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

CNBC’s Jim Cramer ‘now more nervous’ about coronavirus tanking the economy

Published

59 mins ago

on

March 3, 2020

By

The Federal Reserve on Tuesday announced an emergency rate cut to pump more money into the economy amid fears of a slowdown caused by the outbreak of coronavirus in the United States.

However, CNBC host Jim Cramer said that the rate cut, while good for the short-term health of the stock market, made him worried about the health of the economy as a whole.

"It’s great that the Federal Reserve recognizes that there’s going to be weakness, but it makes me feel, wow, the weakness must be much more than I thought," he explained on CNBC's "Squawk on the Street." "I’m now nervous. I’m more nervous than I was before."

Continue Reading
 
 
LEARN MORE
close-image