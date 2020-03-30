Putin and Trump hold talks on coronavirus and plunging oil prices
Russian President Vladimir Putin on Monday discussed closer cooperation on the coronavirus with US President Donald Trump, with the two agreeing on “consultations” about oil prices, the Kremlin said.
“The heads of state expressed serious concern regarding the scope of the spread of the coronavirus in the world,” the Kremlin said in a statement.
They “discussed closer cooperation between the two countries” on the coronavirus response, it said, without giving details.
Trump and Putin also “exchanged opinions on the current state of the global oil market. They arranged for Russia-US consultations on this subject” through their respective energy ministers.
The oil prices crashed earlier this month after a collapse of talks between Saudi-led OPEC and Moscow, unleashing a price war.
Trump earlier Monday said he was also expecting Putin to request the lifting of US sanctions.
(AFP)
Harry and Meghan sign off royal Instagram account
Britain's Prince Harry and wife Meghan Markle are to take a break from their royal Instagram account, they announced Monday as they prepare for life outside the royal inner circle.
"While you may not see us here, the work continues... We look forward to reconnecting with you soon. You've been great!" the couple wrote on their "sussexroyal" Instagram account, signing off informally as Harry and Meghan.
The couple are due to leave the royal frontline on Tuesday, having told Queen Elizabeth II they wanted to pursue more independent lives.
"What's most important right now is the health and wellbeing of everyone," they wrote, referring to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Breaking Banner
From China to Trump — the bungling of the coronavirus testing crisis started at the beginning: report
From the very beginning of the coronavirus crisis, things were bungled. In an extensive fact-check, the Washington Post walked through the timeline from the early days of the Chinese outbreak to President Donald Trump's efforts in the United States today.
The first case of COVID-19 surfaced in China in mid-November 2019 when doctors still believed it was an aggressive form of pneumonia. The spread from person to person revealed it was something more. The Post report explained that it was that point that the Chinese government should have reached out to the World Health Organization. That didn't happen until over a month later on December 31, 2019.
Breaking Banner
‘Menace to public health’: Conservative publication shredded by ex-employee for peddling pandemic misinformation
Right-wing publication The Federalist last week drew condemnation from medical experts when it published an editorial written by an unlicensed dermatologist that encouraged people to deliberately expose themselves to coronavirus as a way to bring about the pandemic's end more quickly.
Conservative writer Robert Tracinski, who worked as a writer at The Federalist for five years, has written a scathing editorial at The Bulwark in which he calls out his former employer for endangering Americans' health by publishing misinformation about COVID-19.