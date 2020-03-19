Putin says he’s not a ‘tsar’ after 20 years in power
Russian President Vladimir Putin dismissed comparisons to a tsar on Thursday, arguing he “works every day” and listens to what people want.
“Well, this is not true,” Putin said when asked about being described as a Russian imperial-era ruler.
“Maybe someone else can be called a tsar. But in my case, I don’t reign, I work every day,” he told the state-run TASS news agency.
The interview aired on Thursday as part of a series rolled out by TASS this month to mark 20 years since the 67-year-old Putin took the helm of Russian politics.
It was not clear when the segments were recorded, but the series began airing before Putin said this month that he wants an opportunity to run for president again, as part of his constitutional reforms.
The reforms proposed in January include granting more power to parliament and strengthening the role of the State Council.
An amendment approved last week would allow Putin to run for another six years in the Kremlin in 2024 and again in 2030. The reforms will be subject to a public vote.
When asked what he foresees past 2024, Putin deferred to the perspective of “people’s sentiments… what they want.”
“The primary source of power is the people,” he said. “It’s very important for me to feel and understand what people want.”
“A tsar is one who just sits there, looks down from above and says: ‘They will do as I order,’ while he just tries on a cap and looks at himself in the mirror,” Putin said.
“On the contrary, I work every day.”
© 2020 AFP
Greece hands over Olympic flame to Tokyo 2020
Greece on Thursday handed over the Olympic flame to Tokyo 2020 organizers at a ceremony held behind closed doors amid calls for the Olympics to be postponed over the coronavirus pandemic.
In the absence of spectators, Olympic gymnastics champion Lefteris Petrounias ran a lap with the flame and Olympic pole vault champion Katerina Stefanidi lit a cauldron inside the all-marble Panathenaic stadium, where the first modern Olympics were held in 1896.
The flame was then handed to Tokyo 2020 representative Naoko Imoto, a swimmer who competed in the Atlanta 1996 Olympics. Imoto, a UNICEF representative, was reportedly a last-minute appointment as she already lives in Greece and did not have to travel from Japan.
Breaking Banner
Economic wreckage from COVID-19 exposes Trump’s tax cuts as a sham: MSNBC’s Morning Joe
MSNBC's Joe Scarborough said the coronavirus outbreak had exposed President Donald Trump's tax cuts as a sham.
The president signed a bill that would provide relief to airlines and small businesses, but the "Morning Joe" host said some large corporations should have invested their tax savings in a rainy day fund instead of plowing the tax cuts back into their own businesses.
"A lot of people are obviously concerned about Washington moving very quickly on relief, on economic relief," Scarborough said. "Very concerned about bailouts of companies, of corporations that got a windfall of billions and billions of dollars just a couple years ago from President Trump's tax cuts. Instead of investing it in their workforce, instead of expanding operations, instead of putting away cash reserves for a rainy day like now, they spent 95 percent on stock buybacks. The airline industry was especially guilty of this."
In Jerusalem’s Old City, virus ‘worse than war’
Munib Abu Assab, a tour operator in Jerusalem's Old City, has seen deserted streets before, but he said not even past conflicts over the contested land compare to the impact of coronavirus.
The 56-year-old Palestinian has lived though the 1967 Six Day War, the 1973 Yom Kippur War, the threat of Iraqi scud missiles in the 1991 Gulf War and two Palestinian intifadas, or uprisings.
So far 2020 "is the worst year I have had in my life," said Assab, who currently spends most of his time cancelling tours after Israel imposed tight travel restrictions to contain the pandemic.
Israel has 433 confirmed cases of COVID-19, with another 44 in the occupied Palestinian territories and tens of thousands in self-isolation.