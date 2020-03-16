‘Putin wins again’: Trump ripped for ‘coronavirus news dump’ that DOJ is ending prosecution of election meddling

Attorney General Bill Barr’s Department of Justice moved to end a prosecution over 2016 foreign election meddling in an after-hours filing on Monday.

“The U.S. Justice Department moved Monday to drop its two-year-long prosecution of a Russian company charged with orchestrating a social media campaign to interfere in the 2016 U.S. presidential election,” The Washington Post reported Monday evening. “The stunning reversal came weeks before the case — a spin off of special counsel Robert S. Mueller III’s probe — was to go to trial.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Legal observers were shocked by the decision.

Here’s some of what people were saying:

Coronavirus news dump https://t.co/GxM4jP1vnV — Will Bunch 🆘 (@Will_Bunch) March 17, 2020

BREAKING: The Barr Justice Dept. drops the case against a Russian firm accused of being part of Putin's attack on the 2016 election. It was controlled by Putin crony Yevgeniy Prigozhin. Very curious.https://t.co/kvaSCHmy55 Here's how Mueller described it. pic.twitter.com/jtyVQd7RmT — David Corn (@DavidCornDC) March 17, 2020

ADVERTISEMENT

As we burn down, the Trump DOJ corruption continues!https://t.co/2bud6aekQM — DemocraticPatriot✝️🇺🇸 🇺🇦🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿🌊☨ (@IndependentPat5) March 17, 2020

ADVERTISEMENT

MORE: Barr's Justice Dept abandons prosecution of the Russian firm charged with interfering in the 2016 election. The stunning, after-business hours filing brings an abrupt end to a case — a spin off of Mueller's probe — that was set to go to trial Apr 6. https://t.co/zzLFhqw7J9 — Polly Sigh (@dcpoll) March 17, 2020

ADVERTISEMENT

Trump and his criminal friends will use the crisis for their own benefit. https://t.co/hgpLD2Qj0A — Wajahat "Please Stay Home If You Can" Ali (@WajahatAli) March 17, 2020

Hey.. here's a pandemic driven market crash so no one is probably watching right? Wow! DOJ just spent two years prosecuting this firm, about to go to trial and they just dropped it. https://t.co/WeXvR992i4 by @hsu_spencer — hari sreenivasan (@hari) March 16, 2020

ADVERTISEMENT

MASSIVE CORRUPTION IN THE U.S. Justice Dept. (my opinion) leads to an abandonment of prosecution of Russian firm indicted in Mueller election interference probe Putin is SO HAPPY. https://t.co/HxsRkYSq2x — Beki Knott (@lotsofuss) March 17, 2020

SAD.

U.S. Justice Dept. abandons prosecution of Russian firm indicted in Mueller election interference probe https://t.co/0NyJmgDUtj — Jill Wine-Banks (@JillWineBanks) March 17, 2020

ADVERTISEMENT

Since when does the failure of a defendant to comply with subpoenas, or filing a false affidavit, lead to the Justice Department dropping a prosecution? Under Trump, Putin wins again.https://t.co/5ZI9SMw4Bl — Michael J. Stern (@MichaelJStern1) March 17, 2020

The most corrupt administration ever. https://t.co/u9fTnIxTlT — Elizabeth C. McLaughlin 🩸🦷 (@ECMcLaughlin) March 17, 2020