Quantcast
Connect with us

Quarantined nurse condemns CDC’s incompetence in blistering statement

Published

1 min ago

on

On Thursday, a nurse with the Kaiser Permanente hospital network in California under quarantine for coronavirus released a statement telling the story — and ripping into the Centers for Disease Control for their handling of the crisis.

“As a nurse, I’m very concerned that not enough is being done to stop the spread of the coronavirus,” read the statement, put out by the California Nurses Association labor union. “I know because I am currently sick and in quarantine after caring for a patient who tested positive. I’m awaiting ‘permission’ from the federal government to allow for my testing, even after my physician and county health professional ordered it.”

ADVERTISEMENT

The nurse volunteered to treat this patient, “assuming that if something happened to me, of course I too would be cared for.” But that was not what happened.

“When employee health told me that my fever and other symptoms fit the criteria for potential coronavirus, I was put on a 14-day self-quarantine,” continued the statement. “Since the criteria was met, the testing would be done. My doctor ordered the test through the county. The public county officer called me and verified my symptoms and agreed with testing. But the National CDC would not initiate testing. They said they would not test me because if I were wearing the recommended protective equipment, then I wouldn’t have the coronavirus … What a ridiculous and uneducated response from the department that is in charge of our health in this country.”

“Later, they called back, and now it’s an issue with something called the ‘identifier number,'” said the statement. “They claim they prioritize running samples by illness severity and that there are only so many to give out each day. So I have to wait in line to find out the results. This is not the ticket dispenser at the deli counter; it’s a public health emergency! I am a registered nurse, and I need to know if I am positive before going back to caring for patients.”

“I have the backing of my union,” concluded the statement. “Nurses aren’t going to stand by and let this testing delay continue; we are going to stand together to make sure we can protect our patients—by being protected ourselves.”

ADVERTISEMENT


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Here’s how Mitt Romney might be about to throw a monkey wrench in the GOP’s anti-Biden crusade

Published

21 mins ago

on

March 5, 2020

By

Sen. Mitt Romney (R-UT), a longtime critic of President Donald Trump from the right, drew GOP fury after becoming the sole Republican to vote to convict the president of abuse of power in the impeachment trial.

But according to Aaron Blake of the Washington Post's "The Fix," that could just be the beginning. Romney may be planning to defect from his party again on the Ukraine matter.

As the impeachment trial wound down, Republicans on the Senate Homeland Security Committee, chaired by Sen. Ron Johnson (R-WI) began to talk openly about using the power of their committee to help Trump carry out the corrupt scheme for which he was impeached in the first place: Digging up dirt on former Vice President Joe Biden's son and his work for the Ukrainian energy company Burisma. They are set to move forward with a vote to subpoena more information about the matter.

Continue Reading

2020 Election

Markets tanked — yet Trump falsely argued the Dow is still ‘the highest its ever been, by far’

Published

30 mins ago

on

March 5, 2020

By

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

WATCH: Rick Santelli suggests infecting everyone with coronavirus — to lessen the economic impact

Published

1 hour ago

on

March 5, 2020

By

One business television personality has a fascinating solution to the coronavirus epidemic: deliberately infect everyone.

CNBC's Rick Santelli suggested that such a move could lessen the impact on the economy.

The World Health Organization currently estimates -- off of incomplete data -- the COVID-19 coronavirus death rate to be 3.4%. The U.S. Census Bureau estimated the population for the country last July was 328 million. That means Santelli's proposal could quickly result in the death of over 11 million Americans.

https://twitter.com/JoshuaPotash/status/1235696925778653185?s=20

Continue Reading
 
 
LEARN MORE
close-image