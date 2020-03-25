Rachel Maddow blasts Mississippi governor for banning cities from coronavirus business closures
On Wednesday, MSNBC’s Rachel Maddow shone a light on how Gov. Tate Reeves (R-MS) is using his authority to block local officials from protecting the public health as the coronavirus pandemic gets worse.
“Last night we talked about the governor of Mississippi, announcing that there would not be a statewide stay-at-home order in his state either because he said ‘Mississippi is not China,” said Maddow. “But today … the governor of Mississippi today did something brand new. He issued his own executive order that overrides and overturns any actions that have been taken by cities and towns in his state, even as he is refusing to act statewide.”
“So take, for example, the beautiful city of Tupelo, Mississippi,” said Maddow. “Birthplace of Elvis Presley, right? World famous. On Saturday, the mayor of Tupelo, Mississippi, ordered a stay-at-home order for that city. He banned gatherings of more than ten people. He ordered nonessential businesses to shut in Tupelo … yesterday, the city council in Tupelo met and in a unanimous bipartisan vote, they voted to affirm and ratify those rules that the mayor put in place in Tupelo. But today, the governor of Mississippi superseded that. Today, the governor of Mississippi said Tupelo and any other city or town in the state can’t do anything like that. Only his rules apply.”
“I will just say this to the people of Mississippi,” said Maddow. “You should know that your government is breaking new ground when it comes to the coronavirus pandemic. The governor of your state today has pioneered a whole new kind of response to the coronavirus pandemic, in which he is legally blocking towns and cities in your state from doing a better job than he is at keeping you alive. He is undoing public health measures and insisting that the state will not have them.”
Watch below:
Breaking Banner
Trump campaign freaks and threatens legal action against ad that used the president’s own words on coronavirus
President Donald Trump's campaign is freaking out after the group Priorities USA used the president's own words against him on his response to the coronavirus.
The president was slow to act on the crisis, thinking that barring anyone from China from coming into the United States somehow saved the county. The virus didn't observe borders, however. People beyond China contracted the virus and those came in contact with Americans or flew to the United States where the virus continued to spread.
Still, Trump refused to act, saying that it was nothing more than a flu. Even during a briefing yesterday, Wednesday, March 24, Trump, again, compared it to the flu and to car accidents.
Breaking Banner
National Security Council gave Trump a 69-page pandemic plan three years ago — he ignored it
On Wednesday, Politico reported the details of a 69-page pandemic response playbook given to President Donald Trump's team by the National Security Council, outlining key steps the federal government should take to coordinate a response and contain the crisis — and revealed how the White House was catastrophically late to implement the plan's major suggestions at the start of the coronavirus pandemic.
"The Trump administration, state officials and even individual hospital workers are now racing against each other to get the necessary masks, gloves and other safety equipment to fight coronavirus — a scramble that hospitals and doctors say has come too late and left them at risk," wrote Dan Diamond and Nahal Toolsi. "But according to a previously unrevealed White House playbook, the government should’ve begun a federal-wide effort to procure that personal protective equipment at least two months ago."
Breaking Banner
Trump’s politics of revenge: He’s still picking winners and losers in a pandemic
There is no "presidential" pivot coming from Donald Trump. That was clear long before his surprise election victory in 2016, but has never been as painfully evident as it is in the middle of this global pandemic. Faced with a deadly pathogen he can't simply mock into submission (although he's trotted out the Twitter nickname shtick to distract from his failures), President Trump has returned to familiar territory: revenge politics.
From his signature corporate tax cuts, which eliminated deductions for state and local income taxes that disproportionately hit blue states, to his legal battles with attorneys general in coastal states like New York and California, President Trump has spent much of his first term sticking it to his political enemies. It's as close to a consistent ideology as anything he's ever displayed.