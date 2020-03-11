Quantcast
Rachel Maddow concerned Trump is putting himself in danger of contracting coronavirus

Published

1 min ago

on

President Donald Trump has put himself dangerously close to people who have the coronavirus multiple times, and now it seems he’s could be in danger himself.

MSNBC’s Rachel Maddow noted that Brazil’s communications minister in Jair Bolsonaro’s far-right government appeared at Mar-a-Lago over the weekend with Trump and Vice President Mike Pence.

Secretary Fabio Wajngarten appeared with Trump, giving him a “Make Brazil Great Again” hat and appearing in photos. Wajngarten has now been quarantined and is awaiting test results for coronavirus.

“The president’s new White House chief of staff is also under quarantine, as we speak,” Maddow reported at former Rep. Mark Meadows. She also cited Reps. Doug Collins (R-GA) and Matt Gaetz (R-FL) both of whom met with the president and shook hands with him over the past several days. Both men are now under quarantine.

“The president is in his 70s,” Maddow continued. “He’s 73 years old. By virtue of that age, that puts him at political risk for serious illness. If he, God forbid, contracted the coronavirus, the president does seem to have had a lot of face to face contact with a lot of people who have been exposed to the virus, even just over the past week or so. It is one of the sort of eerie things about this rapidly accelerating global pandemic that the physical person of the president not just as a leader, but as a vulnerable person himself, and potentially a vector of transmission himself is part of what we have to think about in our national news.”

Trump has spent the past several months, dismissing the coronavirus as serious. He’s come in contact with many many people at rallies, the CPAC convention, Mar-a-Lago, and other places. Now, it’s appearing those chickens are coming home to roost.

Watch Maddow’s assessment below:

