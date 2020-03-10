Ranking GOPer falsely claims 330 million Americans ‘had 350 million cases of the flu this year alone’
Rep. Michael McCaul (R-TX), ranking member of the House Foreign Affairs Committee, tried to downplay fears of the novel coronavirus on Tuesday by claiming “350 million” Americans had influenza this year alone.
During an interview with Fox News, McCaul said that shutting down the Capitol Building over virus fears would not be “the right message to the world” even though at least six lawmakers have quarantined themselves after they came into contact with someone who tested positive for COVID-19.
“I don’t think it’s time to panic,” he insisted. “The risk is still low. To put it in perspective, we had 350 million cases of the flu this year alone in the United States and somewhere between 20,000 to 50,000 deaths.”
“Not to say that this virus is not serious,” he added. “We take it very serious. It’s very contagious.”
According to the CDC, there are between 9 million and 45 million cases of influenza in the United States each year. Between 12,000 and 61,000 of those cases result in death.
The Census Bureau estimates the U.S. population in 2020 to be approximately 329 million people.
Watch the video below from Fox News.
Breaking Banner
The presidency is an actual job — this idiot can’t do it
Steven Wright, the great surrealist comedian, once inadvertently described how the last several weeks, if not the last three years, have felt to so many of us.
This article was originally published at Salon
On his 1985 "I Have a Pony" concert album, Wright joked about the sensation of leaning too far back in his chair, but catching himself at the last second just before falling over backward. "I feel like that all the time," Wright added. We've all done it at one point or another, and we're all familiar with that momentary adrenaline rush of out-of-control panic.
Breaking Banner
‘Faith-healing’ megachurch cancels hospital sessions over coronavirus fears
A megachurch in California that regularly conducts "faith-healing" sessions at local hospitals apparently doesn't believe the power of prayer is strong enough to cure coronavirus.
The Bethel Church in Redding, California, which serves as the spiritual home to an estimated 6,300 weekly worshipers, announced this week that it is canceling its regularly scheduled visits to hospitals as fears of the coronavirus pandemic take hold.
The Sacramento Bee reports that Bethel Church believes that its followers' prayers are capable of not only healing sick people but also "raising the dead." Now, however, the church is "advising the faithful to wash their hands, urging those who feel sick to stay home, canceling missionary trips and advising its faith healers to stay away from local hospitals."
Ranking GOPer falsely claims 330 million Americans ‘had 350 million cases of the flu this year alone’
Rep. Michael McCaul (R-TX), ranking member of the House Foreign Affairs Committee, tried to downplay fears of the novel coronavirus on Tuesday by claiming "350 million" Americans had influenza this year alone.
During an interview with Fox News, McCaul said that shutting down the Capitol Building over virus fears would not be "the right message to the world" even though at least six lawmakers have quarantined themselves after they came into contact with someone who tested positive for COVID-19.
"I don't think it's time to panic," he insisted. "The risk is still low. To put it in perspective, we had 350 million cases of the flu this year alone in the United States and somewhere between 20,000 to 50,000 deaths."