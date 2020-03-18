Rapper Dee-1 and bounce artist Gotty Boi Chris release songs taking aim at coronavirus
COVID-19 can’t stop the music.
Yesterday, two coronavirus-defiant songs by New Orleans hip-hop artists started circulating on social media — showing New Orleans is gonna stay New Orleans through this pandemic.
Emcee Dee-1 released “Corona Clap” late Monday, remixing the New Orleans classic “Nolia Clap” by UTP (rappers Juvenile, Wacko and Skip). Dee-1 raps about a range of latest coronavirus news: Cheap flights (“Tickets to Jamaica only 15 bucks”); quarantining; NBA canceling its season; schools and churches closing; and store shelves emptied of toilet paper (“Man that corona wild / you can’t wipe yo’ butt no mo'”).
