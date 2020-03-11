Rare white giraffes killed by poachers in Kenya: conservationists
Kenya’s only female white giraffe and her calf have been killed by poachers, conservationists said Tuesday, in a major blow for the rare animals found nowhere else in the world.
The bodies of the two giraffes were found “in a skeletal state after being killed by armed poachers” in Garissa in eastern Kenya, the Ishaqbini Hirola Community Conservancy said in a statement.
Their deaths leave just one remaining white giraffe alive — a lone male, borne by the same slaughtered female, the conservancy said.
“We are the only community in the world who are custodians of the white giraffe,” said Mohammed Ahmednoor, the manager of the conservancy.
“Its killing is a blow to tremendous steps taken by the community to conserve rare and unique species, and a wakeup call for continued support to conservation efforts.”
The white giraffe stirred huge interest in 2017 when she was first spotted on the conservancy and again when she birthed two calves, the latest in August last year.
Their alabaster colour is caused not by albinism but a condition known as leucism, which means they continue to produce dark pigment in their soft tissue, giving them dark eyes.
Ahmednoor said their deaths, confirmed by rangers and community members, was a “sad day” and a major loss for researchers and tourism providers working in the remote corner of Kenya.
© 2020 AFP
Breaking Banner
Claire McCaskill drops the hammer on ‘embarrassing tool’ Senator Johnson for going after Hunter Biden instead of COVID-19
Former U.S. Senator Claire McCaskill blasted the Chairman of the Senate Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee, Ron Johnson of Wisconsin, for opening a political and partisan investigation into Hunter Biden, while wholly ignoring the coronavirus crisis.
“What a joke,” the Democrat from Missouri called Johnson Wednesday morning on MSNBC. “What an embarrassing tool.”
McCaskill was responding to former House GOP committee spokesperson and senior advisor, Kurt Bardella, attacking Senate Republicans for “all of a sudden” holding “a subpoena vote on the whole Burisma — Hunter Biden issue. That’s where their attention is today. They’re not worried about this crisis. They’re not worried about the mismanagement of what’s going on right now and how we got there. They’re instead going to try and go after the Democratic frontrunner for president in a taxpayer-funded witch hunt.”
CNN
CNN’s Sanjay Gupta explains why coronavirus outbreaks are exploding in clusters across the US
On CNN Wednesday, medical expert Dr. Sanjay Gupta broke down the main reason why coronavirus is exploding in localized pockets around America — and what the federal government should be doing to prevent it.
"Would it help to have a federal mandate, and what grade would you give the federal response to this? You lived through things like this before," asked anchor Alisyn Camerota.
"Well, I mean, I think with regard to the first question, it would help to have some sort of uniform guidelines on this, because I think everyone is going to have a different trigger in terms of when to pull school closings, when to do containment zone type policies," said Gupta. "It is going to be all over the map. Unless it is uniform in some way, it may not have the same impact. You have to do these things early if you're going to do them at all. That's going to be a mantra we hear more and more. If you wait too long, it might still have impact, but a lot less."
Virus-hit Philippines calls off ritual crucifixions
The Philippines' crucifixion reenactments will be cancelled this year as coronavirus cases climb, said authorities in the city where the annual tourist spectacle is held.
About a dozen Catholics regularly have themselves nailed to wooden crosses on Good Friday as penance for their sins. The event attracts thousands of tourists.
This year's rituals were planned for farming villages around San Fernando city, north of the capital Manila on April 10, but local officials have stopped the event to prevent mass gatherings and a potential spread of the virus.
"We are not disrespecting religious beliefs and practices, but we actually are protecting them from the disease that may put them and their family at risk," San Fernando Mayor Edwin Santiago said in a statement.