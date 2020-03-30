Red Bull official wanted drivers to deliberately catch coronavirus
Red Bull motorsport consultant Helmut Marko has admitted that he wanted the team’s Formula One drivers to deliberately contract coronavirus before the potential start of the new season.
The 76-year-old said his idea was to bring the team’s senior drivers, Max Verstappen and Alexander Albon, together with the junior drivers in a training camp.
“The idea was that we could organize a camp where we could mentally and physically fill this dead time,” Marko told Austrian television channel ORF.
“Then of course it would’ve been ideal for the infection to come.
“They are all young, strong men in good health. Then you would be prepared for whenever you start, and you would be ready for a very tough world championship.”
Marko admitted that his plan was “not well received”.
The 2020 Formula One season has been thrown into disarray by the coronavirus pandemic, which has claimed over 33,000 lives worldwide according to an AFP tally.
So far, Grand Prix races scheduled for Bahrain, Vietnam, China, Netherlands and Spain have also been postponed while the iconic Riviera showpiece in Monaco and the season-opening Australian race were cancelled.
F1 chairman Chase Carey last week said he hoped the campaign would start in the summer with a revised calendar of “15-18 races”, down from an original 22.
© 2020 AFP
Harry and Meghan sign off royal Instagram account
Britain's Prince Harry and wife Meghan Markle are to take a break from their royal Instagram account, they announced Monday as they prepare for life outside the royal inner circle.
"While you may not see us here, the work continues... We look forward to reconnecting with you soon. You've been great!" the couple wrote on their "sussexroyal" Instagram account, signing off informally as Harry and Meghan.
The couple are due to leave the royal frontline on Tuesday, having told Queen Elizabeth II they wanted to pursue more independent lives.
"What's most important right now is the health and wellbeing of everyone," they wrote, referring to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Breaking Banner
From China to Trump — the bungling of the coronavirus testing crisis started at the beginning: report
From the very beginning of the coronavirus crisis, things were bungled. In an extensive fact-check, the Washington Post walked through the timeline from the early days of the Chinese outbreak to President Donald Trump's efforts in the United States today.
The first case of COVID-19 surfaced in China in mid-November 2019 when doctors still believed it was an aggressive form of pneumonia. The spread from person to person revealed it was something more. The Post report explained that it was that point that the Chinese government should have reached out to the World Health Organization. That didn't happen until over a month later on December 31, 2019.
Breaking Banner
‘Menace to public health’: Conservative publication shredded by ex-employee for peddling pandemic misinformation
Right-wing publication The Federalist last week drew condemnation from medical experts when it published an editorial written by an unlicensed dermatologist that encouraged people to deliberately expose themselves to coronavirus as a way to bring about the pandemic's end more quickly.
Conservative writer Robert Tracinski, who worked as a writer at The Federalist for five years, has written a scathing editorial at The Bulwark in which he calls out his former employer for endangering Americans' health by publishing misinformation about COVID-19.