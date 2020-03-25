Quantcast
Connect with us

Rep. Katie Porter reveals she is in quarantine awaiting results of coronavirus test

Published

1 min ago

on

Rep. Katie Porter (D-CA) revealed on Twitter that she is awaiting the results of a coronavirus test after developing symptoms that concerned her.

“Last week, I developed cold-like symptoms followed by fatigue. I stayed home and spoke to my healthcare provider,” she wrote Thursday afternoon. “Over the weekend, I had a fever over 100.4 degrees. As instructed, I continued to isolate in my bedroom and phoned my provider. I carefully followed all instructions to visit my doctor and received a test for COVID-19. I am waiting for results.”

ADVERTISEMENT

She noted that she is wearing her mask and trying to make sure her children stay healthy and safe.

ADVERTISEMENT


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading
Did Trump's inaction make the coronavirus outbreak worse?
VOTE NOW

Breaking Banner

Conservative columnist compares Trump to a pilot taking off in a plane with faulty engines

Published

10 mins ago

on

March 25, 2020

By

Conservative Washington Post columnist Max Boot blasted President Donald Trump for putting the United States at the risk of a "terrible tragedy."

He explained it like a pilot getting on a plane and announcing two engines weren't working but because people want to get where they're going they'll fly anyway. The "pro-life" GOP's latest idea of the elderly and ill sacrificing their lives to get the economy back on track is the same as a faulty plane taking off to land on time. Passengers would be terrified and most would probably be ready to get off the plane.

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

WATCH LIVE: Trump’s daily coronavirus press briefing

Published

20 mins ago

on

March 25, 2020

By

President Donald Trump will take to the podium again on Wednesday to discuss the ongoing coronavirus crisis. It's unknown if he'll make the case to the country that Americans should be willing to sacrifice their lives to improve what he views as his economy.

Texas Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick made the case on Fox News this week that the elderly should be willing to die to save the economy for their grandchildren, prompting allegations of GOP "death panels." Trump's re-open date, he said, will likely be Easter, which inspired the #EasterMassacre hashtag to be a top trend in the United States for most of Wednesday.

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

Trump claims the media doesn’t want the country to reopen so he’ll lose reelection

Published

39 mins ago

on

March 25, 2020

By

President Donald Trump wants to reopen everything in the country so much that he's now blaming the media.

About an hour before his daily press conference, Trump tweeted: "The LameStream Media is the dominant force in trying to get me to keep our Country closed as long as possible in the hope that it will be detrimental to my election success. The real people want to get back to work ASAP. We will be stronger than ever before!"

https://twitter.com/realDonaldTrump/status/1242905328209080331

The one thing keeping the U.S. from spreading the coronavirus too far has been self-isolation. If the stores and bars, restaurants reopen, scientists say that it will increase the likelihood of people contracting the virus and dying from it.

Continue Reading
 
 
You need honest news coverage. Help us deliver it. Join Raw Story Investigates for $1. Go ad-free.
LEARN MORE
close-image