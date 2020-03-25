Rep. Katie Porter reveals she is in quarantine awaiting results of coronavirus test

Rep. Katie Porter (D-CA) revealed on Twitter that she is awaiting the results of a coronavirus test after developing symptoms that concerned her.

“Last week, I developed cold-like symptoms followed by fatigue. I stayed home and spoke to my healthcare provider,” she wrote Thursday afternoon. “Over the weekend, I had a fever over 100.4 degrees. As instructed, I continued to isolate in my bedroom and phoned my provider. I carefully followed all instructions to visit my doctor and received a test for COVID-19. I am waiting for results.”

She noted that she is wearing her mask and trying to make sure her children stay healthy and safe.

Last week, I developed cold-like symptoms followed by fatigue. I stayed home and spoke to my healthcare provider. (2/4) — Rep. Katie Porter (@RepKatiePorter) March 25, 2020

I will remain in self-quarantine until I have the test results back and until directed by my doctor that it is safe for me to leave my home. I am participating by telephone in Congressional business and listening to the concerns of our Orange County community. (4/4) — Rep. Katie Porter (@RepKatiePorter) March 25, 2020

